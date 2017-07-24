Moody’s Analytics Voted Best Credit Risk Solution Provider in Waters Rankings for Second Year in a Row

24.7.2017 17:00 | Business Wire

Moody’s Analytics today announced that it has been voted “Best Credit Risk Solution Provider” for its RiskCalc™ solution in the 2017 Waters Rankings. The RiskCalc solution provides a global suite of models for evaluating commercial and industrial credit risk.

2017 marks the second straight year that Moody’s Analytics has won the “Best Credit Risk Solution Provider” category in the Waters Rankings. Each year, these rankings are determined through a poll of the readers of Waters magazine, a financial IT publication with a readership of over 10,000 professionals.

“We are proud that industry practitioners have again recognized RiskCalc software as the best credit risk solution,” said Mehna Raissi, Senior Director-Product Management at Moody’s Analytics. “This honor reflects the value our clients receive from using RiskCalc software. We understand our customers’ challenges, the reasons behind these challenges, and how to apply the RiskCalc solution to address their needs.”

The RiskCalc solution contains over 35 region- and industry-specific models, created using the Moody’s Analytics Credit Research Database (CRD™), the world’s largest private firm financial statement and default database. Built in partnership with over 80 leading financial institutions around the world, the CRD contains more than 85 million financial statements on over 17 million borrowers.

RiskCalc software is part of a suite of Moody’s Analytics solutions that combine to offer a comprehensive view of credit default and recovery risk for commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and infrastructure finance lending; risk management; impairment analysis; and capital allocation.

“The Waters Rankings, now in their 15th year, recognize the capital markets' leading technologies, services, and providers," said Victor Anderson, editor-in-chief of Waters magazine and WatersTechnology.com. “The Rankings are among the industry’s most prestigious awards because they are determined solely by our readers and are based on their real-world experience working with these solutions and their providers.”

This recognition of the RiskCalc solution in the Waters Rankings adds to the Moody’s Analytics collection of industry awards.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moody’s Investors Service, Moody’s Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 10,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 36 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.

