Moody’s Completes Acquisition of Bureau van Dijk
10.8.2017 14:00 | Business Wire
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Bureau van Dijk, a global provider of business intelligence and company information. The acquisition strengthens Moody’s position as a leader in financial risk data and analytical insight.
Moody’s announced that it had agreed to acquire Bureau van Dijk on May 15, 2017 and, on July 28, 2017, that it had received clearance under the EU Merger Regulation from the European Commission.
Bureau van Dijk aggregates, standardizes and distributes one of the world’s most extensive private company datasets, with coverage exceeding 220 million companies. It has partnerships with more than 160 independent information providers, creating a platform that connects customers with data that addresses a wide range of business challenges. Bureau van Dijk’s solutions support the credit analysis, investment research, tax risk, transfer pricing, compliance and third-party due diligence needs of financial institutions, corporations, professional services firms and governmental authorities worldwide.
Starting today, Moody’s financial results will include Bureau van Dijk’s operations. Moody’s expects to provide updated full year 2017 guidance, inclusive of the impact of Bureau van Dijk, in its third quarter 2017 earnings release. In addition, beginning with the third quarter 2017 earnings release, Moody’s will present adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS measures as well as results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The adjusted measures will exclude all of Moody’s acquisition-related amortization expenses, as well as other costs associated with the purchase of Bureau van Dijk, such as the accounting impact of purchase price hedging, transaction fees and certain integration costs. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS will also exclude the previously reported gain from the strategic realignment and expansion of Moody's Chinese affiliate, China Cheng Xin International Credit Rating Co. Ltd. (CCXI).
ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION
Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 11,500 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.
“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans and prospects for Moody’s business and operations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Moody’s disclaims any duty to supplement, update or revise such statements on a going-forward basis, whether as a result of subsequent developments, changed expectations or otherwise. In connection with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Moody’s is identifying certain factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Those factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, world-wide credit market disruptions or an economic slowdown, which could affect the volume of debt and other securities issued in domestic and/or global capital markets; other matters that could affect the volume of debt and other securities issued in domestic and/or global capital markets, including regulation, credit quality concerns, changes in interest rates and other volatility in the financial markets such as that due to the U.K.’s referendum vote whereby the U.K. citizens voted to withdraw from the EU; the level of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. and abroad; the uncertain effectiveness and possible collateral consequences of U.S. and foreign government actions affecting world-wide credit markets, international trade and economic policy; concerns in the marketplace affecting our credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit agency ratings; the introduction of competing products or technologies by other companies; pricing pressure from competitors and/or customers; the level of success of new product development and global expansion; the impact of regulation as an NRSRO, the potential for new U.S., state and local legislation and regulations, including provisions in the Financial Reform Act and regulations resulting from that Act; the potential for increased competition and regulation in the EU and other foreign jurisdictions; exposure to litigation related to our rating opinions, as well as any other litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquires to which the Company may be subject from time to time; provisions in the Financial Reform Act legislation modifying the pleading standards, and EU regulations modifying the liability standards, applicable to credit rating agencies in a manner adverse to credit rating agencies; provisions of EU regulations imposing additional procedural and substantive requirements on the pricing of services; the possible loss of key employees; failures or malfunctions of our operations and infrastructure; any vulnerabilities to cyber threats or other cybersecurity concerns; the outcome of any review by controlling tax authorities of the Company’s global tax planning initiatives; exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil remedies if the Company fails to comply with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, including sanctions laws, anti-corruption laws, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials; the impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate acquired businesses; currency and foreign exchange volatility; the level of future cash flows; the levels of capital investments; and a decline in the demand for credit risk management tools by financial institutions. Other factors, risks and uncertainties relating to our acquisition of Bureau van Dijk could cause our actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the integration of Bureau van Dijk’s operations, products and employees into Moody’s and the possibility that anticipated synergies and other benefits of the acquisition will not be realized in the amounts anticipated or will not be realized within the expected timeframe; risks that the acquisition could have an adverse effect on the business of Bureau van Dijk or its prospects, including, without limitation, on relationships with vendors, suppliers or customers; claims made, from time to time, by vendors, suppliers or customers; changes in the European or global marketplaces that have an adverse effect on the business of Bureau van Dijk; and other factors, risks and uncertainties relating to the transaction as set forth under the caption “‘Safe Harbor’ Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ” in Moody’s report on Form 8-K filed on May 15, 2017, which are incorporated by reference herein. These factors, risks and uncertainties as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause Moody’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and in other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC or in materials incorporated herein or therein. Stockholders and investors are cautioned that the occurrence of any of these factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, which could have a material and adverse effect on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict new factors, nor can the Company assess the potential effect of any new factors on it.
# # #
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005500/en/
Contact information
Salli Schwartz
Global Head of Investor Relations and
Communications
+1.212.553.4862
sallilyn.schwartz@moodys.com
or
Michael Adler
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications
+1.212.553.4667
michael.adler@moodys.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Watch BizWireTV: Staples and Lady Gaga are Spreading Kindness and Cesar Millan Brings Books to Dogs10.8.2017 15:08 | Tiedote
On BizWireTV, catch what’s jumping off of The Launch Pad and see the latest in Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005252/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire ASUS ZenFone AR on Sale in the United States. Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending stories of the week!
Atento Saves 60% on Total Annual Maintenance Costs Since Moving to Rimini Street in 2015 for its SAP ERP Support10.8.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, today announced that Atento is saving 60% on its total annual SAP maintenance costs by switching from SAP to Rimini Street support two years ago. Atento is the main provider of customer relationship services and solutions in Latin America, and is among the top three companies of this sector in the world, with broad operational presence in 15 countries. In addition to the substantial savings realized, Atento can run its robust, stable and global SAP ECC 6.0 system for a minimum of 15 years with full support and no required upgrades. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005334/en/ Atento Saves 60% on Total Annual Maintenance Cos
NATS Partners with Quintiq to Solve Complex Planning Puzzle of 1,500 Employees Handling More Than 7,000 Flights Daily10.8.2017 13:22 | Tiedote
NATS, the UK’s leading ANSP (air navigation service provider), has chosen Quintiq, a Dassault Systèmes brand, to overcome its rostering challenges in a highly complex planning environment. NATS manages air traffic over the UK as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean and provides ATC (air traffic control) services to 13 UK airports. With an operational workforce of 1,500 handling an average of 5,000 to 7,000 flights daily, NATS needs to ensure the allocation of the right people with the right skills at the right time. To achieve this NATS sought a solution to integrate rosters and resources to increase accuracy and make the planning process more efficient. NATS Chief Information Officer Gavin Walker, describes the company’s current planning challenges, “Rosters follow detailed labour rules and regulations; we’re using different planning systems, many of them requiring manual in
FlexTrade Launches Best Execution Platform Website10.8.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
FlexTrade (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the launch of a Best Execution Platform website to showcase the company’s new, comprehensive approach to ensuring Best Execution is planned, monitored and proven during the full trading life cycle. Andy Mahoney, Head of Sales at FlexTrade UK Ltd. in London, commented: “Our FlexTRADER EMS is built for Best Execution. With MiFID II approaching, we have tied together our 3 rd party integration program, expanded into fixed income, and added enhancements to our TCA application, FlexTCA , to provide our view on Best Execution across the asset classes.” The site showcases FlexTrade’s existing framework for trading, which provides clients with a customised workflow to hel
Malvern Panalytical live with Bicore’s FLIGHTMAP10.8.2017 10:01 | Tiedote
Today, Malvern Panalytical announces that it is has taken the next step to portfolio management excellence, with the roll-out of Bicore’s FLIGHTMAP portfolio management solution. The assignment was granted in combination with EY’s Financial Accounting Advisory Services (EY FAAS) division, that has a unique partnership with Bicore, the provider of FLIGHTMAP. The implementation has been started at Malvern Panalytical three months ago and is now going live. Malvern Panalytical provides solutions for the chemical, physical and structural analysis of a wide variety of materials. Their customers can be found in virtually all markets including building materials, metals, mining, food, pharma, cosmetics, polymers, oils, plastics, semiconductors, nanomaterials and many more in industries and research. They are part of the Spectris group of companies. “With this program, we tak
The LEGO Group Appoints Niels B. Christiansen as CEO10.8.2017 09:58 | Tiedote
The LEGO Group today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Niels B. Christiansen, 51, as CEO of the LEGO Group effective October 1, 2017. Christiansen was most recently CEO of global industrial technology company, Danfoss, a position he held for nine years until end of June 2017. Christiansen replaces Bali Padda, 61, a long-standing LEGO Group executive, who will assume a special advisory role with LEGO Brand Group. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809006297/en/ The LEGO Group appoints Niels B. Christiansen as CEO (Photo: Business Wire) Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, Executive Chairman of LEGO Brand Group said, ‘Niels is a great leader who delivered outstanding results while CEO of Danfoss. There, he transformed a traditional industrial company into a technology leader. His
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme