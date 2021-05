Moottoripyörien suuret koeajopäivät peruuntuvat

The International Friend of Habitare in 2021, Joseph Grima: We must rethink the way we are constructing the world around us 5.5.2021 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

Joseph Grima is a British architect who has enjoyed a diverse career and has an extensive background in exhibition curation, research and writing. He has worked as the director and curator of many design and architecture events, and he has also been the editor-in-chief of the architecture and design magazine Domus. Grima is currently working as the creative director of the Design Academy Eindhoven and preparing for the Venice Biennale in May.