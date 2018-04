Mosambikin presidentti työvierailulle Suomeen

The President of the Republic of Mozambique to make working visit to Finland 27.4.2018 13:23 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 18/2018 27 April 2018 President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi will pay a working visit to Finland on 9-10 May 2018. President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will receive President Nyusi in the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, 9 May. The Presidents will discuss bilateral relations between Finland and Mozambique, particularly the development of commercial economic cooperation as well as the political and economic situation in Mozambique. Other topics will include the regional situation in Southern Africa and global issues, such as climate change and women’s and girls’ rights. During his visit, President Nyusi will also meet President Martti Ahtisaari and Mr Erkki Liikanen, Governor of the Bank of Finland, participate in a seminar on the business opportunities between Mozambique and Finland organised by Business Finland, and visit Finnish companies. Mozambique is a long-term development cooperation partner of F