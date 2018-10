MPD 2019 – ensimmäiset strategiset kumppanit julkaistu!

Europe’s most extensive Innovator joins Europe’s most effective Innovator – Demola and 700 000 Students join DIMECC to Boost Industrial Renewal 28.5.2018 10:30 | Tiedote

Students now have the opportunity to join the work of DIMECC Ltd, the most effective innovator in Europe and the most important innovation platform of the Finnish Industry. The forerunner of digital transformation, DIMECC, has bought a minority share of Demola Global Ltd, the most extensive facilitator of business renewal in the EU. ‘DIMECC and Demola together have a unique capacity to creatively disrupt and boost industrial renewal, with extreme speed as well as through our enduring cooperation platform’, praises CEO Harri Kulmala of DIMECC.