MPD 2019 – ensimmäiset strategiset kumppanit julkaistu!

MPIDEA 2019 is on the way with increasing power – Many thanks to all MPD influencers for making innovation happen 31.5.2017 18:16 | Tiedote

Finland’s most important industry event Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) has ended at Tampere Hall already building the future. The MPIDEA competion will be organized also connected to the 2019 event, told the Chair of the MPD Organizing Committee Tomas Hedenborg as the final highlight of the MPD.