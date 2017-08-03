MPEG LA Announces Call for Patents Essential to ATSC 3.0

3.8.2017 15:30 | Business Wire

World licensing leader MPEG LA, LLC announced today a call for patents essential to ATSC 3.0 standards in order to facilitate, for the convenience of the market, creation of a joint license to the intellectual property of leading ATSC 3.0 developers on which those standards are based.*

ATSC 3.0 is a set of next generation TV standards offering mobile television; enhanced personalization and interactivity including location-specific emergency alerts and consumer-directed advertising; advanced signal and data delivery; efficient spectrum usage; and enhanced video including high dynamic range (HDR), high frame rate (HFR), wide color gamut (WCG) and 4K UHD features. ATSC 3.0 broadcasts are beginning in the Republic of Korea this year, and are expected to begin next year in the US.

“ATSC 3.0 represents a significant technological leap over current ATSC broadcast standards, developed some 20 years ago,” said Larry Horn, President and CEO of MPEG LA. “MPEG LA is pleased to begin the process of creating an efficient one-stop license offering access to key intellectual property rights that will help make ATSC 3.0’s benefits available to consumers without delay.”

To participate in the initial meeting for the creation of a joint ATSC 3.0 License, any party that believes it has patents essential to the ATSC 3.0 standards is invited to submit them to MPEG LA by September 8, 2017. Please visit our website at http://www.mpegla.com/main/pid/ATSC3.0/default.aspx for further information regarding submission procedures.

Although only issued patents will be included in the license, patent applications with claims that owners believe are essential to the ATSC 3.0 standards and likely to issue in a patent also may be submitted in order to participate in the license development process.

MPEG LA, LLC

MPEG LA is the world’s leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of more than 14,000 patents in 84 countries with some 230 patent holders and more than 6,000 licensees. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. In turn, this enables inventors, research institutions and other technology owners to monetize and speed market adoption of their assets to a worldwide market while substantially reducing the cost of licensing. MPEG LA is developing patent pools for CRISPR gene editing and advanced battery technologies, and has established licensing ventures for molecular diagnostics and oligonucleotide therapeutics. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.

________________________

* ATSC 3.0 standards were developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). The ATSC and MPEG LA are not affiliated. MPEG LA’s call for patents to facilitate creation of a joint license is in response to market interest in a convenient licensing alternative.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005268/en/

Contact information

MPEG LA, LLC

Tom O’Reilly, 303-200-1710

Fax: 301-986-8575

toreilly@mpegla.com