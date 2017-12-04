MTV3, Sub and Ava now freely available in HD quality in the DNA cable network

DNA has added MTV’s Sub and AVA channels in HD quality in DNA’s cable network. Simultaneously, also MTV3 in HD quality, became available for free viewing. All three HD channels can now be viewed in DNA’s cable network without a TV card.

Starting today, all three free-to-air HD (high-definition) channels of MTV are available without encryption for all DNA cable network households. Sub and AVA in HD quality are new additions to the DNA cable network. MTV3 has been previously available in the DNA cable network in HD quality, but viewing it has required a TV card.

HD broadcast offers a sharper picture, livelier colours and more clearly visible details. HD picture shines through on a large TV screen, particularly in fast-paced sports broadcasts, movies, nature documentaries and other programmes that benefit from a high-quality picture.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement on the distribution of MTV’s HD channels to our viewers. Our goal is to provide all channels with the best available picture quality. This is also what our customers want, as the HD readiness of cable households is already at an excellent level with nearly all cable network households able to view high-quality HD broadcasts”, says Mikko Saarentaus, Director at DNA Entertainment Business.

The majority of the channels in MTV’s C More packages can be watched in HD quality in DNA’s cable network, offering, for example, movies and series, and for the sports fans, their favourite winter sports – all in excellent picture quality

“We want to provide our customers a better viewing experience with our selection of HD channels. We have invested heavily in a selection of domestic entertainment that comes into its own when viewed in HD quality”, says Risto Koivula, Deputy Managing Director at MTV in charge of distribution.

Channel numbers for MTV HD channels in the DNA cable network:

MTV3 HD - 23

Sub HD - 26

AVA HD - 33

The channels may be viewed without a TV card, but, as with other high-definition channels, a Cable Ready HD receiver is required. If the channels do not appear on the TV channel list automatically, a new channel search should be performed by consulting the device’s user manual.

In the terrestrial network, viewing the MTV3 HD channel continues to require a TV card. In DNA’s cable network, TV card is still required to view the Nelonen HD, FOX HD and National Geographic HD channels. DNA’s cable selection now includes a total of over 50 HD channels.

Learn more about HD viewing and compatible devices (in Finnish):

www.toimiikotelkkarini2020.fi

www.hdtvopas.fi

www.testatutlaitteet.fi

www.dna.fi/hd

www.mtv.fi/hd

Further information for the media:

Mikko Saarentaus, Director, Entertainment Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 549 0374, mikko.saarentaus@dna.fi

Risto Koivula, Deputy Managing Director, MTV Oy, tel. +358 40 543 3434, risto.koivula@mtv.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi



DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.



MTV Oy is Finland´s largest commercial broadcasting company and a part of Swedish Bonnier Corporation. Strong news offering and the biggest entertainment phenomena both on television and online are in the heart of MTV. Company’s roots are firmly in the early days of broadcasting in 1950s Finland, and today the free-to-air tv-channels MTV3, Sub and AVA, and online services MTV Katsomo and MTV.fi, are the most popular among the nation. MTV’s all premium content is now available by subscription in the new C More streaming service as well as on the linear pay-tv channels. C More’s foundation is built on a strong local offering that contains the most popular sport, domestic and international drama and movies for all ages.