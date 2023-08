Muistutuskutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus 29.8.2023 rahapolitiikan toimeenpanosta

Europe Forum in Turku: Esko Antola Lecture by Erkki Liikanen, two events arranged by Bank of Finland 14.8.2023 13:00:00 EEST | News

Former Governor of the Bank of Finland Erkki Liikanen will give the Esko Antola Lecture at the Europe Forum in Turku on Thursday 31 August 2023. The theme of Liikanen’s lecture will be ‘Europe’s worth and European values in a crisis-riven world’. Commentary will then be given by Johanna Rainio-Niemi, Associate Professor of Contemporary History at the University of Helsinki. The opening remarks for this event will be given by Tuomas Välimäki, Member of the Board of the Bank of Finland, and the moderator will be Elisa Newby, Head of General Secretariat at the Bank of Finland. This year’s Esko Antola Lecture is the fourth such lecture organised by the Bank of Finland for the Europe Forum programme in Turku. The lecture is named after Esko Antola, a pioneer of research in European studies in Finland. “We are looking forward to hearing Erkki Liikanen’s lecture,” says Tuomas Välimäki. “His unparalleled career as Finland’s first Commissioner at the European Commission and long-serving member