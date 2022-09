Muistutuskutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus 29.9.2022 rahapolitiikasta ja euroalueen talouden näkymistä

Monetary policy challenges, the economic forecast and the life of Risto Ryti all feature in the Bank of Finland Museum’s autumn programme of evening events for the public 19.9.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Bank of Finland Museum’s autumn 2022 programme of evening events for the public also highlights the themes of financial supervision, climate stress tests and the accumulation of housing debt. By arranging these types of events, the Bank of Finland aims to foster financial literacy among the public and to boost knowledge of financial markets. The aim is also to promote dialogue between the Bank and the general public. The autumn programme’s events will be held in the Bank of Finland Museum (address: Snellmaninkatu 2). The events can also be followed live online. Each evening event starts at 17:00. The events will be recorded and can be viewed afterwards on the Museum’s website. Tue 4 Oct Monetary policy’s new challenges: Rapid inflation, slackening economic growth and growing levels of debt Juha Kilponen, Head of Department Tue 18 Oct Climate stress testing for banks: What is tested and why? Deni Seitz, Risk Specialist, Financial Supervisory Authority Tue 25 Oct Talouskirja nyt disc