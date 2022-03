Muistutuskutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus Venäjän hyökkäyksen talousvaikutuksista

Average interest on new unsecured consumer credit from consumer credit and small loan companies above 16% 2.3.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In the last quarter of 2021, households drew down a total of EUR 90 million of loans other than vehicle loans[1] from other financial institutions[2], whereof consumer credit accounted for 86%. The average interest rate on these new drawdowns was 8.0%. A fifth of the drawdowns was made from consumer credit and small loan companies, and the average interest rate on these loans was over 16%. The stock of loans granted to Finnish households by consumer credit and small loan companies, also known as payday lenders, continued to decrease in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the end of December 2021, the stock stood at slightly over EUR 200 million, as opposed to EUR 220 million at the end of September 2021. The stock of payday lenders’ consumer credit has contracted significantly since 2018, when payday lenders had an estimated EUR 700 million of loan receivables from households. In September 2019, a 20%-interest rate cap on consumer credit entered into force, after which some of the companies