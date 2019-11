MUJI to open the flagship store in Helsinki at 9.00 on the 8th of November – first 500 customers will receive goody bags

Japanese lifestyle chain MUJI is going to open its much-anticipated flagship store on the 4th floor of Kamppi shopping centre on Friday 8th of November. Doors will open at 9.00 and goody bags containing MUJI products will be given to the first 500 customers.

The 3,500 square-metre store will be the largest MUJI store in Europe. Occupying the entire floor of the shopping centre, MUJI Kamppi Helsinki will have fashion, household, food items, kids play area and Open MUJI, the gallery and event space.

The store will also include Europe’s first MUJI food court, which has a restaurant, café and a store which sells Japanese delicacies and local food from almost one hundred small Finnish producers.

To mark the grand opening, MUJI will present small MUJI vol.1 “Miniature” by Tatsuya Tanaka, the world-famous miniature photographer and artist from Japan. The exhibition will run at the Open MUJI gallery inside MUJI Kamppi Helsinki until 29th of February.

About MUJI

MUJI, originally founded in Japan in 1980, offers a wide variety of good quality products including household goods, apparel and food. Mujirushi Ryohin, MUJI in Japanese, translates as “no-brand quality goods”.

MUJI is based on three core principles, which remain unchanged to this day:

1. Selection of materials

2. Streamlining of processes

3. Simplification of packages

There are more than 900 MUJI stores around the world, carrying more than 7,000 items.

About Tatsuya Tanaka

Miniature photographer and artist, born 1981. Started to make daily things look as if they were something else, by presenting from a miniature point of view through his “MINIATURE CALENDAR” in 2011. Since then, he has been publishing one picture of his art every day on the internet. The exhibition ”MINIATURE LIFE – Tatsuya Tanaka’s World of Miniatures”. Tanaka has more than 2 million followers on Instagram (as of July 2019). He has published ”MINIATURE LIFE”, ”MINIATURE LIFE 2” and “SMALL WONDERS” art books.