Muovit ovat tärkeä osa yhteiskunnan toimintaa ja kehitystä

Habi Kids to offer a sea adventure with the Moomins 29.4.2022 09:31:50 EEST | Press release

The partner of the Habitare furniture, design and interior decoration event’s Habi Kids family-themed area is the world’s only Moomin Museum. The area will be all about play and fun activities in a sea landscape. Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 7 to 11 September 2022.