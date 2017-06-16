Murex Awarded “Best Integrated Treasury and Capital Markets Platform Implementation” of the Year
16.6.2017 12:09 | Business Wire
Murex, a global leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded “Financial Markets Technology Implementation of the Year – Best Integrated Treasury and Capital Markets Platform Implementation” during the Asian Banker Financial Market Awards.
Murex’s MX.3 platform is a cross-asset, multi-function, open platform that recently replaced five systems at Hong-Kong based China CITIC Bank International (CNCBI), giving CNCBI a consolidated view across FX cash, Money Markets, Fixed Income, FX and IR derivatives for managing trading, market risk, credit risk (including PFE, CVA and SA-CCR), operations and finance.
MX.3 delivered immediate tangible benefits at CNCBI. The solution has improved performance in various departments including treasury and markets, market risk and liquidity management, credit risk, operations and finance; enabled revenue growth initiatives such as product distribution workflows between traders, sales and private banking teams; and prepared CNCBI for the rapid rollout of new technology required to meet evolving regulatory requirements.
Commenting on the project, Michael Leung, Chief Information and Operations Officer at CNCBI, said “As part of an ambitious technology roadmap, the implementation of Murex’s MX.3 aimed at streamlining the bank’s Treasury and Markets platform, making it future-proof. The platform enables the bank to tap into new business areas, while helping the bank to meet current and future regulatory compliance needs in a timely and cost-effective way.”
Patrice Meunier, Head of Murex Hong Kong adds “We are proud to be recognized for the solution implemented with CNCBI. The project was extremely successful thanks to the strong involvement and commitment of CNCBI teams and management. We look forward to providing the technology platform that supports CNCBI in achieving its business objectives and responding to regulatory requirements in the future.”
About Murex (www.murex.com)
For more than 30 years, Murex has been providing enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions to capital markets players. Its MX.3 platform supports trading, treasury, risk and post-trade operations, enabling clients to better meet regulatory requirements, manage enterprise-wide risk, and control costs. With more than 45,000 daily users in 65 countries, Murex has clients in many sectors, from banking and asset management to energy and commodities.
Murex is an independent company with 2,000 employees across 17 countries. Murex is committed to providing cutting-edge technology, superior customer service, and product innovation.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005192/en/
Contact information
Murex
Nicole Fisher, +33144053200
nicole.fisher@murex.com
