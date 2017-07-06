Murex is Positioned as Category Leader for FRTB by Chartis

6.7.2017 15:30 | Business Wire

Murex, a global leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions has been positioned at the top of the market potential axis in the RiskTech Quadrant® for FRTB solutions 2017 published by Chartis Research.

This detailed report outlines many of the challenges facing banks as they adapt their IT infrastructure to comply with FRTB. Chartis explores current FRTB technology trends, such as integration between front office and risk, and the rise of cloud offerings. In the analysis, software solution providers are evaluated on risk aggregation, risk factor data model, data architecture and data integration capabilities.

Chartis advises banks to move towards flexible, scalable and integrated platforms, while calling on technology vendors to delineate their solution features clearly.

Providing scalability and expert data handling, MX.3 for FRTB is Murex’s end-to-end solution that allows banks to meet the approaching compliance deadlines and anticipate business impacts. A cross-asset solution addressing the Standard Approach and Internal Model Approach, it covers the full FRTB calculation chain and is flexible to adapt to a client’s existing IT infrastructure. It can be deployed as a stand-alone solution or as part of the MX.3 Enterprise Risk and Regulatory suite.

Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis comments “The data architecture and integrated nature of Murex’s FRTB solution stands out in a highly competitive technology vendor landscape. With strong data modeling and storage capabilities, plus the integration between front office and risk in the platform architecture, Murex is well positioned to help banks meet their regulatory obligations.”

Bruno Castor, Head of Market Risk at Murex comments, “We are very happy to be recognized by Chartis Research for the quality of our FRTB solution. This result, coupled with our leading position in Celent’s 2017 FRTB vendor chart, acknowledges the completeness of our solution and our commitment to supporting clients on the road to complying with the game-changing regulation that is FRTB.”

About Murex (www.murex.com)

For more than 30 years, Murex has been providing enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions to capital markets players. Its cross-function platform, MX.3, supports trading, treasury, risk and post-trade operations, enabling clients to better meet regulatory requirements, manage enterprise-wide risk, and control IT costs. With more than 45,000 daily users in 65 countries, Murex has clients in many sectors, from banking and asset management to energy and commodities.

Murex is an independent company with over 2,000 employees across 17 countries. Murex is committed to providing cutting-edge technology, superior customer service, and unique product innovation.

About Chartis Research

Chartis is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology and is part of the Insight division of InfoPro Digital, which includes market leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through better risk management, corporate governance and compliance and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

RiskTech Quadrant®, RiskTech100® and Fintech QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Chartis Research (http://www.chartis-research.com)

