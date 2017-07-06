Murex is Positioned as Category Leader for FRTB by Chartis
6.7.2017 15:30 | Business Wire
Murex, a global leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions has been positioned at the top of the market potential axis in the RiskTech Quadrant® for FRTB solutions 2017 published by Chartis Research.
This detailed report outlines many of the challenges facing banks as they adapt their IT infrastructure to comply with FRTB. Chartis explores current FRTB technology trends, such as integration between front office and risk, and the rise of cloud offerings. In the analysis, software solution providers are evaluated on risk aggregation, risk factor data model, data architecture and data integration capabilities.
Chartis advises banks to move towards flexible, scalable and integrated platforms, while calling on technology vendors to delineate their solution features clearly.
Providing scalability and expert data handling, MX.3 for FRTB is Murex’s end-to-end solution that allows banks to meet the approaching compliance deadlines and anticipate business impacts. A cross-asset solution addressing the Standard Approach and Internal Model Approach, it covers the full FRTB calculation chain and is flexible to adapt to a client’s existing IT infrastructure. It can be deployed as a stand-alone solution or as part of the MX.3 Enterprise Risk and Regulatory suite.
Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis comments “The data architecture and integrated nature of Murex’s FRTB solution stands out in a highly competitive technology vendor landscape. With strong data modeling and storage capabilities, plus the integration between front office and risk in the platform architecture, Murex is well positioned to help banks meet their regulatory obligations.”
Bruno Castor, Head of Market Risk at Murex comments, “We are very happy to be recognized by Chartis Research for the quality of our FRTB solution. This result, coupled with our leading position in Celent’s 2017 FRTB vendor chart, acknowledges the completeness of our solution and our commitment to supporting clients on the road to complying with the game-changing regulation that is FRTB.”
-ENDS-
About Murex (www.murex.com)
For more than 30 years, Murex has been providing enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions to capital markets players. Its cross-function platform, MX.3, supports trading, treasury, risk and post-trade operations, enabling clients to better meet regulatory requirements, manage enterprise-wide risk, and control IT costs. With more than 45,000 daily users in 65 countries, Murex has clients in many sectors, from banking and asset management to energy and commodities.
Murex is an independent company with over 2,000 employees across 17 countries. Murex is committed to providing cutting-edge technology, superior customer service, and unique product innovation.
About Chartis Research
Chartis is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology and is part of the Insight division of InfoPro Digital, which includes market leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through better risk management, corporate governance and compliance and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.
RiskTech Quadrant®, RiskTech100® and Fintech QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Chartis Research (http://www.chartis-research.com)
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005580/en/
Contact information
Murex
Nicole Fisher, +33144053200
nicole.fisher@murex.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Sagemcom Brings on Field First European LTE Cat1 Smart Meter for DSO Enexis in Netherlands6.7.2017 16:46 | Tiedote
This massive rollout follows successful joined achievements in between Enexis Netbeheer and Sagemcom including final system Integration, Field Test period monitoring and LTE cat1 Radio performance completeness proven by 3rd Party accredited Laboratory. One and a half year after the award, Sagemcom is delivering to Enexis Netbeheer XS210 single phase Meter and T210 three phase meter for massive rollout. Through the use of Wireless Mbus communication, Sagemcom ESMR5 smart electricity meters are fully interoperable with all ESMR5 compliant smart gas meters. This new combination of electricity and gas meters will offer real time information on energy consumption in order to reduce energy usage and significantly decrease energy costs for customers. According to Haico Hangx, Program Manager Smart Meter Development at Enexis Netbeheer: ”We are eager to speed up th
ABB Completes Acquisition of B&R6.7.2017 16:17 | Tiedote
ABB today announced that it has completed its acquisition of B&R (Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH), the largest independent provider focused on product- and software-based, open-architecture solutions for machine and factory automation worldwide. The transaction, which was announced on April 4, 2017, is financed in cash and expected to be operationally EPS accretive in the first year. “I am very pleased to now officially welcome B&R to ABB. This transaction closes ABB’s historic gap in machine and factory automation and expands our leadership in industrial automation. Following the acquisition of B&R, we are the only industrial automation provider offering customers in process and discrete industries the entire spectrum of technology and software solutions around measurement, control, actuation, robotics, digitalization and electrification,” said ABB CEO Ulrich
Mellanox Introduces Spectrum-2 - World’s Most Scalable 200 and 400 Gigabit Open Ethernet Switch Solution6.7.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced the Spectrum-2, the world’s most scalable 200 gigabit and 400 gigabit Open Ethernet switch solution. Spectrum-2 is designed to set new records of data center scalability, more than 10 times higher than market competitors, and reduces data center operational costs by delivering 1.3 times better power efficiency. Moreover, Spectrum-2 provides new levels of programmability and optimizes routing capabilities for building the most efficient Ethernet-based compute and storage infrastructures. Spectrum-2 provides industry-leading Ethernet connectivity for up to 16 ports of 400GbE, 32 ports of 200GbE, 64 ports of 100GbE and 128 ports of 50GbE and 25GbE, and enables a rich set of enhancements, including increase
Watch BizWireTV: Amazon Announces Date for Third Annual Prime Day and Lady Gaga Teaches Class in a New PSA6.7.2017 15:08 | Tiedote
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest products and services jumping off of The Launch Pad and who’s using some Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005305/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Sponsored Headline Bond Market Pioneer Takes on Wall Street’s Love Affair with Fixed Income Mutual Funds, Launching BondSavvy.
Andersen Global Announces Global Board of Directors6.7.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Andersen Global is proud to announce the appointment of its Global Board of Directors led by Global Chairman and CEO, Mark Vorsatz. Andersen Global was established in 2014 as the international entity surrounding the development of a seamless professional services model providing best-in-class tax and legal services around the world. Through its member firms and collaborating firms, Andersen Global now has a presence in more than 20 countries, and the Global Board was implemented as part of the overall governance structure that will support the global organization as it continues to expand. Nine new members join the organization’s board and bring a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and perspectives: Bill Amon, Delphine Bariani, Ilan Ben-Eli, Pablo Ibanez, Joseph Karczewski, Ellen MacNeil, Jaime Olleros, Dorice Pepin, and Joseph Toce. “I am very pleased to announce this
ZRG Partners Acquires HM Long Global Partners, Bolstering Growing Global Life Sciences Executive Search Practice6.7.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
ZRG Partners, recognized as the fastest growing search firm in the Americas, has announced the acquisition of certain assets of HM Long Global Partners and the hiring of key leaders, expanding one of the most dynamic global Life Sciences recruiting teams in the world. As part of the asset acquisition agreement, Helga Long, formerly the Chair and CEO of HM Long/RSVP Group, is joining ZRG Partners with a prestigious career. Helga is considered one of the world’s top executive search professionals in the Life Sciences sector, as measured by her body of work in this niche. She has helped companies globally for over 30 years with senior level talent acquisition. Prior to her merger of HM Long Global Partners and RSVP, Helga spent 10 years with another leading global search firm as a Vice Chairman of the firm’s Life Sciences Practice. Helga will remain as the CEO of HM Long Global, a divisio
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme