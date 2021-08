Muutoksia Antti Chydeniuksen kadun liikennejärjestelyihin Keskuskentän kohdalla maanantaista 23.8. alkaen

The Port of Kokkola aims to become a part of the European TEN-T core network 23.6.2021 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

The City of Kokkola wants to further strengthen the role of its port within the national and international network of ports. That is why it is proposing that the Port of Kokkola be included in the European TEN-T core network, which is currently being reformed. According to current information, the European Commission will present its proposal for the new Regulation in November 2021.