Myllykallion koulun perusparannushanke etenee

The final exhibition at Laituri welcomes people to an urban living room 20.8.2018 13:30 | Tiedote

What makes a public space a living room? Is there hygge in Helsinki? A living room is a place for enjoyment. It is a place for leisure activities, relaxation and spending time in – both alone and together with others. The final exhibition at Laituri reflects on the role of public spaces, introducing the takes of Helsinki and Denmark on the urban living room.