Myllypuron kampusalue täydentyy – Stadin ammatti- ja aikuisopiston rakentaminen alkaa kesällä

Take part in a survey about the winter maintenance of Helsinki's streets 22.2.2021 Press release

What is your opinion on the winter maintenance of Helsinki’s streets? Would you like to give positive or negative feedback on a specific location? The Urban Environment Division’s maintenance unit is inviting residents to take part in a survey on the quality of winter maintenance in the city. The survey is based on a map and will be open from 22 February to 14 March 2021.