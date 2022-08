Myndigheten för digitalisering och befolkningsdata fortsätter sitt långsiktiga arbete för ett smidigt Finland under ledning av Janne Viskari

Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service location in Tampere is moving – Exceptions to in-person services during the move 29.-30.6.2022 15.6.2022 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency's service location in Tampere will move, at the end of June. Tampere’s service location will therefore be closed on Wednesday 29 June and Thursday 30 June 2022.