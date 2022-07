Neljänsiä koronarokotuksia laajennetaan heinäkuussa kaikkiin 70 vuotta täyttäneisiin

Espoo’s second family centre to open in Niittykumpu in 2023 4.7.2022 01:00:00 EEST | Press release

The new Niittykumpu Family Centre will offer a variety of services for families in the Matinkylä, Olari, Tapiola and Espoonlahti areas in one building. The renovation of the building will especially focus on creating functional and pleasant facilities. The Family Centre will open its doors in the autumn of 2023.