Neo Industrial Oyj: Reka Kaapelille merkittävä maakaapelisopimus
NEO INDUSTRIAL OYJ PÖRSSITIEDOTE 24.7.2019 klo 13.30
Neo Industrial Oyj: Reka Kaapelille merkittävä maakaapelisopimus
Neo Industrial Oyj:n tytäryhtiö Reka Kaapeli Oy on toinen kahdesta yrityksestä, jotka ovat voittaneet julkisen hankinnan merkittävästä maakaapelisopimuksesta.
Reka Kaapelin osuus sopimuksesta tulee olemaan arviolta 20 miljoonaa euroa ja toimitukset jakaantuvat vuosille 2020 - 2021. Päätöksestä on meneillään valitusaika
ja sopimus on tarkoitus allekirjoittaa valitusajan umpeuduttua elokuun loppuun mennessä.
Maakaapeleita käytetään rakennettaessa sähkönjakeluverkkoja, joihin sääolot eivät vaikuta.
Hyvinkäällä 24.7.2019
Neo Industrial Oyj
Ralf Sohlström
toimitusjohtaja
Lisätietoja:
Ralf Sohlström, toimitusjohtaja, puh. 040 770 2720
www.neoindustrial.fi
Tietoja julkaisijasta
60 Fenchurch Street
London EC3M 4BA, United Kingdom
+358 94 245 6644http://www.globenewswire.com/
GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta GlobeNewswire
Résultats du premier semestre 201924.7.2019 19:03:00 EEST | Press release
Résultats du premier semestre 2019 Paris, le 24 juillet 2019, 18h Résultats du premier semestre 2019 Chiffre d’affaires de 11,9M€ au premier semestre 2019 Un EBITDA (1) négatif de -0,9M€ au premier semestre 2019 Paris, le 24 juillet 2019, 18h – Le groupe AdUX, spécialiste de la publicité digitale et de l’expérience utilisateur (Code ISIN FR0012821890 - HIM, HIM.FR) publie ses résultats du premier semestre de l’exercice 2019. Un cœur d’activité qui se stabilise à 11,4 millions d’euros Le chiffre d’affaires du premier semestre 2019 s’élève à 11,9 millions d’euros contre 13,7 millions ([1]) d’euros (-13%) sur le premier semestre 2018 après retraitement des activités cédées ou destinées à être cédées selon la norme IFRS 5 (régies historiques belges, portugaise et italienne réalisées en fin d’année 2018). En M€S1 2019S1 2018 (retraité) (2)S1 2018 (publié)Chiffre d’affaires11,913,716,0 La baisse de chiffre d’affaires de 1,8 millions d’euros s’explique principalement par la chute d’activité e
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: ACQUISITION OF SPIDERS24.7.2019 18:42:00 EEST | Press release
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: ACQUISITION OF SPIDERS Press release Lesquin, 24 July 2019, 19:00 ACQUISITION OF SPIDERS BIGBEN ACCELERATES THE BUILD-UP OF ITS VIDEO GAME DEVELOPMENT UNIT Bigben announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of Spiders, a French video game development studio specializing in action and role-playing games. After the acquisition of 3 studios in the last 18 months, this new strategic operation allows Bigben to assert its position as a developer-publisher while strengthening its expertise in content production for succesful genres still missing in its portfolio. Spiders, a French studio known for its creativity and the quality of its games Created in 2008 by former Monte Cristo TM developers who previously worked together on the Silverfall TM game, Spiders has specialized for several years in the action and role-playing segment and relies on a large experience in home consoles. The studio thus developed 6 games including the iconic Mars: War Logs TM set o
H1 2019 gross margin: €34.4m, proforma1 growth of 10%24.7.2019 18:40:00 EEST | Press release
H1 2019 gross margin: €34.4m, proforma1 growth of 10% Press Release Paris, Wednesday July 24, 2019 17:40 CEST H1 2019 gross margin: €34.4m, proforma1 growth of 10% 45% growth in the Data Consulting business, which now accounts for 40% of the group’s activity 2019 target confirmed: Proforma gross margin growth > 15% Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME, i.e. personal equity plans investing in SMEs) published today a gross margin of €34.4m for the first half of 2019, representing proforma growth of 10% (9% on a reported basis). The gross margin for the second quarter totalled €17.8m, for growth of 9% (on a proforma and reported basis). PublishedProformaGross margin (€m)H1 2019H1 2018VariationH1 2018VariationFrance15.112.1+25%12.1+25%Rest of Europe14.016.4-15%16.1-13%Other Markets*5.43.0+75%3.0+75%TOTAL34.431.5+9%31.2+10% Unaudited data * “Other markets” include Asia Pacific - MENA and Brazil Strong growth in France and Other markets Following a solid increase in activity
Millicom joins industry-leading innovation lab, CableLabs24.7.2019 15:33:00 EEST | Press release
Millicom joins industry-leading innovation lab, CableLabs Millicom joins industry-leading innovation lab, CableLabs Luxembourg, July 24, 2019— Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services which operates under the TIGO brand in Latin America, announced today its membership in CableLabs®, the leading innovation, and R&D lab for the cable industry, delivering impactful network technologies and specifications that connect the digital world. With more than 11 million homes passed and 37.2 million mobile customers, Millicom will help advance CableLabs’ goals of technology alignment, adoption, and scale across the global cable industry. CableLabs is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering technology innovation in the cable space in anticipation of future needs. Through decades of technology experience, inventions and patents, CableLabs has led crucial technological advances that help cable providers around the world deliver better communication services to global markets
Neo Industrial Plc: Large underground cable contract to Reka Cables24.7.2019 12:30:00 EEST | Press release
Neo Industrial Plc: Large underground cable contract to Reka Cables NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 July 2019 at 1.30 pm Neo Industrial Plc: Large underground cable contract to Reka Cables Neo Industrial Plc’s subsidiary Reka Cables Ltd is one of two companies to win the public acquisition of substantial contract for underground power cables. Total value of Reka Cables's share is approximately EUR 20 million. The deliveries will be made during 2020-2021. The decision is currently under appeal and contract will be signed after the appeal period has expired, latest in the end of August. Underground power cables are used when building grids that are not vulnerable to weather conditions. Hyvinkää, July 24, 2019 Neo Industrial Plc Ralf Sohlström Managing Director Further information: Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720 www.neoindustrial.fi/en
Dividend payment ex-date of AS “Olainfarm”24.7.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Press release
Dividend payment ex-date of AS “Olainfarm” AS “Olainfarm” (OLF1R, ISIN code LV0000100501) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on July 30, 2019 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System. Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is July 29, 2019. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2018. AS “Olainfarm” will pay dividend 0.10 EUR per share on July 31, 2019. Additional information: Jānis Dubrovskis Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm Ph.: +371 29178878 janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme