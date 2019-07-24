Neo Industrial Plc: Large underground cable contract to Reka Cables

PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: ACQUISITION OF SPIDERS 24.7.2019 18:42:00 EEST | Press release

PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: ACQUISITION OF SPIDERS Press release Lesquin, 24 July 2019, 19:00 ACQUISITION OF SPIDERS BIGBEN ACCELERATES THE BUILD-UP OF ITS VIDEO GAME DEVELOPMENT UNIT Bigben announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of Spiders, a French video game development studio specializing in action and role-playing games. After the acquisition of 3 studios in the last 18 months, this new strategic operation allows Bigben to assert its position as a developer-publisher while strengthening its expertise in content production for succesful genres still missing in its portfolio. Spiders, a French studio known for its creativity and the quality of its games Created in 2008 by former Monte Cristo TM developers who previously worked together on the Silverfall TM game, Spiders has specialized for several years in the action and role-playing segment and relies on a large experience in home consoles. The studio thus developed 6 games including the iconic Mars: War Logs TM set o