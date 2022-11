Netum on voittanut 2M-IT Oy:n kilpailutukset BI- ja DW-asiantuntijapalveluista sote-sektorille

Netum expands to Hämeenlinna – new office in Innopark 9.8.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

IT services company Netum Group Plc has opened a new office in Innopark, Hämeenlinna. With the new location, Netum has offices already in six different cities. Modern and adaptable premises are in a prominent location close to good transport connections, in the Visamäki campus area.