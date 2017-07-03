Neustar DNS Shield Wins “Innovative Product of the Year” at the Prestigious Cyber Security Awards Dinner
3.7.2017 13:03 | Business Wire
Neustar, Inc. (NYSE:NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that its ground-breaking DNS Shield(TM) solution has won the “Innovative Product of the Year” category at the 2017 Cyber Security Awards.
Rodney Joffe, Neustar SVP, Fellow, and DNS Shield creator said: "Our DNS Shield platform is designed to increase the resilience of our DNS infrastructure beyond the levels attainable by any other current technology. Under most circumstances, our DNS Shield nodes are impervious to disruption from DDoS attacks and global Internet disruptions that would cause other DNS systems to fail catastrophically. Growing the DNS Shield platform is a key component to our security architecture. We are already protecting over three hundred million consumers and businesses, spread across a number of major Service Provider Partners from DNS outages, and ensuring unparalleled DNS security and reliability for thousands of customers. We are delighted that the Cyber Security Awards' judges recognise the value of DNS Shield and the innovation behind its development."
DNS Shield reengineers the Internet by hardwiring private network connections between its authoritative servers and its partner’s recursive servers. The judges recognized this radically different industry-first approach in selecting Neustar as the award winner.
Now in their third year, the Cyber Security Awards are independent of any industry affiliations and open to all organizations that are committed to furthering the security industry. With the aim of rewarding the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cyber security industry, every category is judged on excellence and innovation. The judging panel includes senior executives, security professionals and academics from a range of organizations including, Credit Suisse, Aviva, Warwick University and Executive Risk Magazine.
The winners were announced at a glittering black-tie ceremony on June 29th at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in central London.
About Neustar Security Solutions
Neustar Security Solutions defend against network threats, inform you of potential network vulnerabilities, accelerate online asset performance, and monitor client website performance through multiple services and offerings. Neustar will offer the largest, most distributed DDoS mitigation network in the world with over 10 Tbps of capacity, and our industry leading SiteProtect DDoS protection service ensures full coverage in an attack. Our UltraDNS service manages 10 percent of all internet traffic, routes over 1T queries a month and provides industry leading uptime and 100 percent website availability. Neustar’s IP Intelligence is the authoritative source of IP decisioning data on 99.9 percent of routable IP addresses worldwide. Our 19+ years of unparalleled expertise ensures that our customers are protected and optimized during normal business practices and when unsolicited events occur. Our services ensure customers network connectivity are protected and optimized whether in crisis or just business as usual. We are trusted by many of the world’s largest brands to keep their mission critical systems up and running.
About Neustar
Every day, the world generates roughly 2.5 quadrillion bits of data. Neustar (NYSE:NSR) isolates certain elements and analyzes, simplifies and edits them to make precise and valuable decisions that drive results. As one of the few companies capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, we’re trusted by the world’s great brands to make critical decisions some 20 billion times a day. We help marketers send timely and relevant messages to the right people. Because we can authoritatively tell a client exactly who is calling or connecting with them, we make critical realtime responses possible. And the same comprehensive information that enables our clients to direct and manage orders also stops attackers. We know when someone isn’t who they claim to be, which helps stop fraud and denial of service before they’re a problem. Because we’re also an experienced manager of some of the world’s most complex databases, we help clients control their online identity, registering and protecting their domain name, and routing traffic to the correct network address. By linking the most essential information with the people who depend on it, we provide more than 11,000 clients worldwide with decisions—not just data. More information is available at https://www.neustar.biz
