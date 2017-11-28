Never again – empirical light art installation brings the wartime generation in front of us
What would it feel like to walk through a 40 meter tunnel-like light art installation, whose black walls are covered with the silently rolling names of thousands and thousands of people? There were hundreds of thousands of them. Young men and women, mostly in their twenties or thirties. The generation whose youth was shadowed by war and whose future was spent dealing with those harsh memories.
Yle's and the City of Helsinki's cooperation project, the light art installation Sukupolvi. Nyt., which opens on 5 December in the park of the Töölönlahti Bay, is a walk through one generation: the generation of those who fought in World War II, those who survived and those who were killed there.
"The premise for this installation was the personal reflection that it has been difficult to comprehend the dimensions of the generation that was at the front, and how hundreds of thousands of experiences have affected Finland. I wanted to create an installation, where the walker can physically and in practice sense what we talk about when we talk about the extent and magnitude of the wartime generation", says scriptwriter and director of the installation Raimo Lång of Yle.
The installation is a tribute to the generation that lived during the war, but at the same time it is also a concrete experience of this moment for those to whom war is just a memory in the history of the family and Finland. The names seen in the installation have been collected, among other sources, from sotapolku.fi and registers.
The installation touches many people living in Finland concretely even today. People who experienced the war are still alive, the following generations carry the consequences of the things experienced by their mothers and fathers. To many refugees in Finland, war is a reality at this very moment.
President Niinistö patron of the installation
The Sukupolvi. Nyt. installation is realised in cooperation between Yle and the City of Helsinki and it is located in the park of the Töölönlahti Bay, behind the Finlandia Hall.
"Bringing light art inspired by independence to the centre of the city for the citizens to experience is a fine and impactful way of celebrating the independence of Finland", says Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori.
"During the construction of the installation, both my appreciation and my sorrow have grown. I am thankful of how that whole generation supported this country and all of us", says Raimo Lång.
"At the same time, the sorrow concerning the losses of that generation has grown. How would our lives have turned out, if the previous generation would have been able to live a regular life, without war? No one can afford an experience like this. I hope that when the walker has passed through the installation, he or she feels calm but emotionally dazed. And that this experience gives something lasting."
The patron of the installation is the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö.
The Sukupolvi. Nyt. light art installation opens to the public on the eve of Independence Day, 5 December at 3.30 pm. The installation is inaugurated by photographer Meeri Koutaniemi, film director Aku Louhimies and scriptwriter and director of the installation Raimo Lång.
The installation is open daily from 4 pm to 9 pm (closed 24–25 December) until 5 January and 6–10 January from 4 pm to 10 pm.
Sukupolvi. Nyt. will also be seen on TV on 6 December, when a list of names, long as the wartime generation, slowly scrolls through the TV screen for five hours during the night.
"Even though the installation is located in Helsinki, it has been constructed for all the people of Finland. That is why Yle wants to bring the contents of the installation to the TV as well, to make it reachable to everyone", says Raimo Lång.
Sukupolvi. Nyt. on TV1 on 6 December from 1.20 am to 7.00 am and Yle Areena on 5 December 4 pm forward.
#sukupolvinyt
#osaminua
#valohaaste
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Yle: Nina Stenros, Producer, Asia / creative contents
tel. 0400 602 242, nina.stenros@yle.fi
City of Helsinki: Saila Machere, Head of unit, Helsinki City Executive Office
Tel. 09 310 25903, saila.machere@hel.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 1,00099 Helsingin kaupunki
09 310 1641https://www.hel.fi
Helsingin kaupunginkanslia on kaupunginvaltuuston ja kaupunginhallituksen suunnittelu-, valmistelu- ja toimeenpanoelin.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Helsingin kaupunki, kaupunginkanslia
Aldrig mer – empirisk ljusinstallation ställer krigets generation framför oss28.11.2017 12:52 | Tiedote
Hur känns det att promenera genom ett 40 meter lång, tunnelaktig ljusinstallation, på vars svarta väggar tusen och åter tusen människors namn rullar emot med en tyst kraft? De var hundratusentals unga män och kvinnor, huvudsakligen tjugo-trettioåringar. En generation vars ungdom präglades av krig och framtid av dess hårda minnen.
Ei koskaan enää – kokemuksellinen valoteos tuo sodan sukupolven eteemme28.11.2017 12:51 | Tiedote
Miltä tuntuisi kävellä läpi 40 metrisen tunnelimaisen valoteoksen, jonka mustia seiniä pitkin vyöryvät hiljaisella voimalla vastaan tuhansien ja tuhansien ihmisten nimet? Heitä oli satoja tuhansia. Nuoria miehiä ja naisia, iältään pääosin pari-kolmikymppisiä. Sukupolvi, jonka nuoruus meni sodassa ja tulevaisuus sen kovia muistoja kantaen.
Helsingin kaupunginhallituksen elinkeinojaoston päätökset27.11.2017 19:04 | Tiedote
Helsingin kaupunginhallituksen elinkeinojaosto kokoontui maanantaina 27. marraskuuta 2017.
Helsingin kaupunginhallituksessa Herttoniemen sairaalan alueen asemakaava27.11.2017 17:04 | Tiedote
Helsingin kaupunginhallitus hyväksyi omalta osaltaan Herttoniemen sairaalan alueen asemakaavan ja asemakaavan muutoksen. Uusi kaavaratkaisu mahdollistaa kaupunkirakenteen tiivistämisen Siilitien varressa.
Hyvinvoinnin monet ulottuvuudet – helsinkiläisten terveys- ja hyvinvointieroista uutta tietoa27.11.2017 14:11 | Tiedote
Helsinkiläisten hyvinvoinnissa on suuria väestöryhmittäisiä eroja. Tuoreessa tutkimuksessa on kartoitettu elinolojen ja -tapojen yhteyksiä helsinkiläisten terveyteen ja hyvinvointiin sekä myös pohdittu mahdollisia ratkaisuja ongelmiin. Useimmissa julkaisun artikkeleissa ollaan kiinnostuneita väestöryhmien välisistä eroista. Tutkimuksen taustalla on ollut helsinkiläisiltä laajan kyselytutkimuksen avulla saatu kokemustieto. Edellytyksenä ratkaisujen löytymiseen onkin laaja-alainen ja laadukas tieto hyvinvoinnin monista ulottuvuuksista.
Mediakutsu: Pormestarin itsenäisyysjuhla neljäsluokkalaisille Finlandia-talossa23.11.2017 13:08 | Kutsu
Tervetuloa torstaina 30. marraskuuta 2017 Finlandia-taloon seuraamaan pormestari Jan Vapaavuoren itsenäisyysjuhlaa Helsingin peruskoulujen neljäsluokkalaisille. Juhla järjestetään nyt 21:stä kertaa, ja pormestari Vapaavuori isännöi sitä ensimmäistä kertaa. Ennen juhlan alkua järjestetään tiedotustilaisuus.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme