New Access Signs Extended Deal with Catella Bank for Its Entire Front-Office Solution Suite

New Access, leading provider of Front-to-Back-office software solution dedicated to the private banking and wealth management industries, has signed its first post-acquisition deal with Catella Bank. Catella Bank is an Apsys client expanding to New Access’ entire Front-Office solution suite: Banker’s Front. The suite includes Equalizer III New Access’ portfolio management system together with the e-Banking platform. Catella Bank will also be using New Access’ Client Data Management solution: CIM.

Catella Bank has chosen to trust New Access for its ability to provide a comprehensive Front-to-Back solution compliant with MiFID II regulations and requirements, as well as the new IFRS 9 accounting rules.

“It is an important milestone for us and a valuable differentiator to have a unique provider covering our Front-to-Back needs. New Access’ Front-Office suite will support our digitalization approach towards our clients helping our relationship managers to interact with them conveniently anytime, anywhere,” says Michael Pickett, COO & Head of IT at Catella Bank.

“Catella Bank has been using our core banking solution Apsys for many years. They now have decided to expand our partnership by adding client data management and our entire Front-Office solution suite. This will allow the bank to achieve regulatory compliance and its digital transformation while this partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for New Access positioning itself as a comprehensive Front-to-Back banking solutions provider,” explains Vitus Rotzer, Managing Director at New Access.

The entire solution will be deployed in Catella Bank for both Luxembourg and Sweden entities. It will be New Access’ first installation in Sweden.

About New Access

New Access provides agile and scalable front-to-back office software solutions dedicated to the private banking and wealth management industries. New Access software solutions are designed to meet the specific requirements of the private banking and wealth management industries evolving in a complex and changing regulatory environment helping bankers to connect conveniently and efficiently with their clients thanks to new digital channels. Our offer covers the full client relationship lifecycle from account opening, through client data and document management to the management of his portfolios including: Portfolio and Order Management (PMS/OMS) with Equalizer III, e-Banking, On boarding and Client Relationship Management (CRM) with Branch, secure Electronic Document Management (EDMS) with Logical Access, client data management with CIM and a comprehensive core banking solution with Apsys.

With headquarters in Switzerland, New Access already installed its solutions in over 180 sites in 20 countries.

About Catella Bank

Catella Bank is a full-service bank offering a complete range of payment, corporate banking and wealth management services to private and corporate clients. A leading European bank within its areas of expertise for 25 years taking pride in working closely with its clients to create tailored solutions to meet their needs.

Catella Bank is registered in Luxembourg and is part of the Catella Group, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

