NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED AT RAMIRENT

Ramirent Plc’s ("Ramirent") Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held on August 15, 2019. In replacement of the previous Board of Directors chaired by Ulf Lundahl, the Extraordinary General Meeting elected Gérard Déprez, Stéphane Hénon and Patrick Bourmaud as members of the Board of Directors.

Loxam S.A.S. ("Loxam") would like to congratulate the previous Board of Directors for the work accomplished at Ramirent under its leadership, and is thankful for its highly professional attitude throughout the takeover process of Ramirent by Loxam.

In consideration of Loxam owning more than 98 percent of Ramirent's shares, Loxam has initiated redemption proceedings to acquire the remaining minority shares and intends to cause the shares of Ramirent to be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as soon as permitted and practicable under applicable laws.