NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED AT RAMIRENT
Ramirent Plc’s ("Ramirent") Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held on August 15, 2019. In replacement of the previous Board of Directors chaired by Ulf Lundahl, the Extraordinary General Meeting elected Gérard Déprez, Stéphane Hénon and Patrick Bourmaud as members of the Board of Directors.
Loxam S.A.S. ("Loxam") would like to congratulate the previous Board of Directors for the work accomplished at Ramirent under its leadership, and is thankful for its highly professional attitude throughout the takeover process of Ramirent by Loxam.
In consideration of Loxam owning more than 98 percent of Ramirent's shares, Loxam has initiated redemption proceedings to acquire the remaining minority shares and intends to cause the shares of Ramirent to be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as soon as permitted and practicable under applicable laws.
ABOUT LOXAM
Loxam is the largest player in the European equipment rental market for the construction industry, public works, services and events sectors. Pro-forma of the acquisition of Ramirent, Loxam has approximately 11,000 employees and operates a network of over 1,000 branches in over 26 countries in Europe as well as in the Middle East, Brazil, Colombia and Morocco. Loxam had pro-forma revenue of EUR 2.3 billion in 2018. Loxam’s senior secured notes and senior subordinated notes are listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and traded on the Euro MTF market.
