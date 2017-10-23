New booking system takes payments and processes of riding stables online - Maksuturva Group Oy and Hopoti Software Oy start a collaboration
Two innovative companies start a co-operation – Maksuturva Group Oy offers a tailored payment solution to a new booking system and social platform for horseback riding developed by Hopoti Software Oy that brings together riders and horse stables.
Maksuturva Group Oy, a payment institution specialized in intelligent payment solutions, and Hopoti Software Oy started their collaboration in the spring of 2017. Hopoti Software Oy has developed a unique booking system and social platform for horseback riding stables in co-operation with the Equestrian Federation of Finland. Maksuturva has since its establishment been a forerunner in its field so it was natural for these two innovative companies to collaborate with the goal to offer customers an advanced service.
”Here at Maksuturva we were instantly excited about the idea. Hopoti has done a great job in developing a good platform and we are proud to be a part of the start of a cutting-edge service. We believe that this platform has all the possibilities to become the leading service of this kind in Finland and in Europe”, says Maksuturva’s Director DevOps and founder Konsta Karvinen.
On the Hopoti platform, riding stables can sell individual lessons, courses or season tickets. The service is not however just a booking system, but through the Hopoti platform stables can for example manage and plan the use of horses, track sales and statistics and get reports for book-keeping in addition to their customers being able to pay for their lessons, courses or season tickets at the same time they make a booking. A service this comprehensive has presumably never been implemented in Finland or elsewhere. There are partial services available, but Hopoti allows the management of the entire process and online, which means that the user is not required to download any separate software on to their device. The basic idea of the platform could be used in many different services.
”The need of the customers of riding stables have changed and individuality is more and more visible in today’s activities. The Equestrian Federation of Finland has worked in close co-operation with Hopoti Software Oy in developing the software and we believe that it will make the everyday life of riding stable entrepreneurs considerably easier. Maksuturva is also a long-time partner of the Equestrian Federation of Finland and we knew that from Maksuturva we could get a payment solution that answers our software’s needs”, says Secretary General Fred Sundwall from the Equestrian Federation of Finland.
Riders have long hoped for a service, where it would be possible to pay for the booking of lessons or season tickets, so Hopoti has been an awaited service. Paying is one of the central features of the Hopoti platform: through Maksuturva’s payment solution, all the most popular payment methods are available on the Hopoti platform, including online bank and card payments as well as Part Payment, that has the potential to completely revolutionize the sales amounts of riding stables, as stables do not need to handle invoicing themselves anymore and riders can enjoy the flexibility of Part Payment. Additionally, on the Hopoti platform, riders can track their progress and in the future also use different social features, such as blogs, groups and photo sharing. An important feature of the service is also that through Hopoti a rider can find the stables or course suitable for them all around Finland, which makes it considerably easier than before to purchase lessons or courses.
”The range of payment methods, the possibility to make settlements to several parties with the multi-vendor settlement model and ability to tailor solutions are unique on the Finnish market. From Maksuturva we could get a payment service that fits Hopoti’s platform best. Maksuturva was able to tailor a solution that was just right for us. We believe that in the future Maksuturva can also provide services for us more comprehensively in Europe”, says Ville Salonen, Sales Director at Hopoti Software Oy.
The piloting of the Hopoti platform was done in the fall of 2017 and at the moment the site has around 700 visitors per day, which means that the platform is widely used and that there is interest towards the service. The platform is continuously developed to reflect the needs of riders and riding stables. The service has recently been opened to everyone and both riders and riding stables anywhere in Finland can now register. Expansion abroad is also already underway.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Additional information:
Konsta Karvinen
Director, DevOps
Maksuturva Group Oy
+358 40 502 0826
konsta.karvinen@maksuturva.fi
Ville Salonen
Sales Director
Hopoti Software Oy
+358 44 242 0690
ville.salonen@hopoti.com
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Keilaranta 5
02150 Espoo
09 321 3300, info@maksuturva.fihttp://www.maksuturva.fi
Maksuturva Group Oy is a payment institution operating under the Financial Supervisory Authority and internationally, specialised in intelligent payment, and a PCI DSS-certified provider of payment services. The company’s clients include e.g. Zalando, Finland’s Olympic Committee, Hobby Hall, Reima, Neste and Kotipizza. A separate ICT service company, Maksuturva ICT Services Oy, is responsible for the technical implementation of payment services, together with certified service providers. www.maksuturva.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Maksuturva Group Oy
Uusi varausjärjestelmä sähköistää talliyritysten toiminnan ja varausten maksamisen - Maksuturva Group Oy ja Hopoti Software Oy aloittivat yhteistyön23.10.2017 13:19 | Tiedote
Kaksi innovatiivista yritystä yhteistyöhön – Maksuturva Group Oy tarjoaa räätälöidyn maksuratkaisun Hopoti Software Oy:n kehittämään täysin uudenlaiseen ratsastajat ja tallit yhdistävään varausjärjestelmään ja ratsastuksen sosiaaliseen alustaan.
Nu kan betalningar och bokningar göras i ett nytt bokningssystem som gör hästföretagarens processer elektroniska - Maksuturva Group Oy och Hopoti Software Oy inledde samarbete23.10.2017 13:19 | Tiedote
Två innovativa aktörer slår ihop sina krafter– Maksuturva Group Oy, ett betalinstitut som är specialiserat på intelligenta betallösningar och Hopoti Software Oy inledde samarbete under våren 2017. Maksuturva Group Oy levererar en skräddarsydd betallösning till Hopoti Software Oy:s nyutvecklade online-plattform som smidigt förenar ryttare och stall.
MARKNADSDOMSTOLEN: STATSKONTORET GICK LAGSTRIDIGT TILL VÄGA VID KONKURRENSUTSÄTTNINGEN AV NÄTBETALNINGAR1.8.2017 08:45 | Tiedote
Maksuturva Group Ab anförde 24.10.2016 besvär hos marknadsdomstolen med anledning av att Statskontoret i samband med konkurrensutsättningen av den offentliga upphandlingen av nätbetalningar hade förfarit i strid med upphandlingslagen. Marknadsdomstolen har nu i sitt beslut 4.7.2017 konstaterat att Statskontorets förfarande stred mot upphandlingslagen när ämbetsverket i sin anbudsförfrågan inte lämnade tillräcklig information om upphandlingens omfattning samt vilka enheter som möjligtvis kommer att tillämpa den. Marknadsdomstolens beslut grundar på högsta förvaltningsdomstolens årsboksbeslut 17.11.2016, där KL-Kuntahankinnat Oy konkurrensutsatte sjukvårdsartiklar inom hälso- och sjukvården i och för gemensam upphandling för hela Finland.
MARKKINAOIKEUS: VALTIOKONTTORI TOIMI VERKKOMAKSAMISTA KOSKEVASSA KILPAILUTUKSESSA LAINVASTAISESTI1.8.2017 08:45 | Tiedote
Maksuturva Group Oy valitti viime syksynä 24.10.2016 markkinaoikeuteen hankintalain vastaisesta menettelystä Valtiokonttorin verkkomaksamista koskevassa julkisessa hankinnassa. Markkinaoikeuden 4.7.2017 antamassa päätöksessä on todettu, että Valtiokonttori on menetellyt vastoin hankintalakia, kun se ei antanut verkkomaksamista koskevassa tarjouspyynnössään tarjouksen jättämiseksi riittäviä tietoja hankinnan laajuudesta ja siihen mahdollisesti liittyvistä käyttäjäorganisaatioista. Markkinaoikeuden tekemä päätös pohjautuu korkeimman hallinto-oikeuden 17.11.2016 antamaan vuosikirjaratkaisuun, jossa KL-Kuntahankinnat Oy kilpailutti terveydenhuollon hoitotarvikkeiden yhteishankinnan koko Suomen osalta.
Älykäs maksujenvälitys laajenee verkkokaupoista kivijalkaan3.3.2016 14:27 | Tiedote
Verkkomaksamiseen erikoistuneen Maksuturva Group Oy:n sekä maksupäätetoimittaja Poplatek Payments Oy:n uusi yhteistyösopimus parantaa maksutapahtumien sujuvuutta kivijalkamyymälöissä.
Intelligent betalningsförmedling sprider sig från nätbutikerna till de lokala butikerna3.3.2016 14:27 | Tiedote
Ett nytt samarbetsavtal mellan Maksuturva Group Ab som är specialiserat på nätbetalningar och Poplatek Payments Oy som levererar betalterminaler får betalningstransaktionerna i de lokala butikerna att fungera smidigare.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme