New design and architecture event Design+WeeGee in Tapiola on 15.9.2018

Tapiola’s museums at Exhibition Center WeeGee are hosting a novel day of events focused on design and architecture on Saturday 15.9.2018. The Design+WeeGee event offers fresh perspectives, inspiring talks and participatory workshops. The event is part of Helsinki Design Week.

At the core of the event is a day long program of discussions hosted by Kasper Strömman. Among the speakers are architect Henna Helander, designer Pekka Salokannel, Futuro expert Marko Home, design duo Raivio & Bumann as well as editor-in-chief of Image magazine Niklas Thesslund together with the producer of Lähiöfest Katja Lindroos.

Workshop activities include designing wacky arrangements in the spirit of Freakebana and trying your hand at packaging design. Event visitors will have the opportunity to redesign the museum space with the help of augmented reality. Also in the program are guided tours of the Futuro House – celebrating 50 years from its conception, Tapio Wirkkala’s designs, the pearl of modernist design, WeeGee printing house, as well as the garden city Tapiola.

At the Design, design! – Evaluation Event Stockholms Auktionsverk auction house experts will evaluate modern design objects that the audience has brought with them.

The all-day event is included in the price of admission to Exhibition Center WeeGee and no signing up for the event is required. The Design+WeeGee program: www.weegee.fi/design

The event is organized by EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art, KAMU Espoo City Museum, The Finnish Museum of Horology, The Finnish Toy Museum Hevosenkenkä, Espoo Event and Cultural Services, Espoo School of Art and the Finnish Association of Design Learning.

In association with Innovarch, IMAGE, Espoo City Environmental Design Team, 3DBear, Tactic Games and Stockholms Auktionsverk.

Café WeeGee and the EMMA Shop museum store are at your service at WeeGee. The 50-year-old Futuro House is open until Sunday 16.9. Exhibition Center WeeGee is a short walking distance away from the Tapiola metro station. No sign-up necessary, participate in all the events you can for the price of a museum ticket.

Admissions: 12/10 € adults/students, under 18 and over 70 free of charge.

#designweegee

Design+WeeGee

Saturday 15.9.2018 11-17 o’clock

Address: Exhibition Center WeeGee, Ahertajantie 5, Espoo