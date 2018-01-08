New high-definition channels for DNA customers: TV5 HD, Frii HD and Kutonen HD freely available from 11 January onward

DNA and Discovery have agreed on the introduction of new high-definition channels to the DNA cable and terrestrial networks. TV5 HD, Frii HD and Kutonen HD will launch on the DNA cable network. Furthermore, TV5 HD will be available on the DNA VHF terrestrial network for a duration of three months. The new HD channels are available from 11 January onward.

DNA cable network introduces three new free-to-air high-definition channels, TV5 HD, Frii HD and Kutonen HD. In addition, TV5 HD will be available on the DNA VHF network for terrestrial households for the next three months.

Discovery Communications has acquired extensive European broadcast and multimedia rights to the Olympics from 2018 to 2024. The free-to-air channel TV5 will follow the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang closely. In men’s ice hockey, for example, the channel will broadcast all matches of Team Finland as well as all finals exclusively and with Finnish commentary. The channel also has exclusive right to broadcast Olympic content daily from 7 to 9 pm.

This spring, TV5 will launch, for example, the big family entertainment production Cue the Music, a music game show hosted by Krista Siegfrids. The new Wheel of Fortune is hosted by Jethro Rostedt and Sara Sieppi. The channel’s programme also includes a wide selection of feature film premieres. All programmes will now be available in high-definition on the DNA networks.

“We are very pleased to introduce these popular channels to our network in excellent high-definition quality. The news is exceptionally delightful in light of the upcoming Winter Olympics, as picture quality is of great importance to sports enthusiasts who will naturally want to follow the intense matches and the performances of Team Finland down to the last detail”, explains Mikko Saarentaus, Director at DNA Entertainment Business.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with DNA on the distribution of our channels in HD. We are also happy to be able to provide Olympic content, including the men’s ice hockey tournament, as well as a wide selection of high-quality movies and entertainment shows to DNA’s customers in first-rate HD quality”, says Juha Järvelä, CFO at Discovery Networks Finland.

How to view the channels:

For DNA cable network customers, the freely available TV5 HD, Frii HD and Kutonen HD can be viewed without a TV card. Viewing requires a Cable Ready HD receiver. Channel numbers from 11 January onward:

TV5 HD = 27

Frii HD = 36

Kutonen HD = 30

For terrestrial network households, the freely available TV5 HD can be viewed without a TV card. Viewing requires a VHF antenna directed at a DNA VHF network transmitter and an Antenna Ready HD receiver. The channel is available for three months from 11 January onward.

TV5 HD = 27

Most receivers update new channels and changed channel numbers automatically. However, if the channels are not updated on the channel list on your device, perform a channel search as instructed by your device manual.

TV5 programmes can also be recorded via mobile with the DNA TV application.

More information:

Mikko Saarentaus, Director, Entertainment Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 549 0374, mikko.saarentaus@dna.fi

Eerika Roos, Head of Communications & PR, Discovery Networks Finland, tel. +358 40 592 5573, eerika_roos@discovery.com

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi



