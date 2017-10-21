New methods to estimate rainfall and how icing affects wind energy
Accurate meteorological analysis products merge information from various observation instruments a new study shows. Erik Gregow is defending his doctoral thesis on February the 9th at the University of Helsinki. He found out that thunder lightning information is useful when we need to estimate the rain amount; he also presents new modelling results on how icing affects the wind energy.
Observational datasets are an important part in today's meteorological developments. For example, surface observations are very useful as they are but they only provide weather information for a point location, they do not give much information, if any, on what happens between the observation stations across a larger area.
On the other hand, using models, one can create an analysis of the meteorological situation, i.e. calculate and estimate what happens between fixed observation points. Remote-sensing data, such as radar and satellite, are being processed and the output is given over a domain as an analysed product of their measurements. For example, radar gives a plot of where the rain is located, i.e. an analysis of the current precipitation.
Wanting to improve the present algorithms and their functionality on how to perform the meteorological analysis, Erik Gregow did his research work using the Local Analysis and Prediction System (LAPS) for his doctoral dissertation at the University of Helsinki. He used different kinds of meteorological observations and studied their interdependencies in order to combine and merge information from various instruments. The LAPS developments were used for several end-users (Finnish Meteorological Institute duty forecasters, SYKE) and nowcasting applications (road and fire weather models).
- My primary focus has been to improve the estimation of hourly precipitation accumulation and meteorological quantities that affect wind energy production, says Erik Gregow, who is working at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.
Lightning data improved the rainfall estimates
Erik Gregow’s studies were concentrated on Finland area and according to his results one can improve the precipitation amount estimations by combining surface station measurements, radar and lightning information.
- Combining radar and surface observations gives a clear improvement when estimating the accumulation product. The use of lightning data can further help in the calculations and gives the advantage of having additional data outside radar coverage, which can potentially be very useful for example over sea areas, says Gregow.
In addition, the improved LAPS analyses for cloud-related quantities and a newly developed model, called LOWICE, makes it possible to calculate the electricity production during wintertime.
Here, the icing on wind turbine rotor blades result in reduced power production. This is an important aspect for the wind energy industry where the energy production needs to be estimated ahead, before being sold on electricity market. There is also a safety aspect, big pieces of ice can fall from the rotor blades and potentially hit the staff and damage facilities.
- Here in our northern areas, the wind power turbines are sensitive to icing and thereby the cut down in produced energy. We have shown promising results where we are able to model the power losses, induced by the icing, he says.
Short-term forecasts, “nowcasts”, and predictability difficulties
With a series of radar images, a person or a computer can process information to estimate where the rain will move and be located within the next few minutes or even hours, i.e. a short forecast also called “nowcast”.
- For most quantities, such as temperature and wind, it is still significantly harder to make such a nowcast, since they are influenced by many other meteorological factors and there is no linear development of them, says Erik Gregow.
Therefore, forecast models are needed to solve the involved physical and dynamic equations even at these short forecast time ranges, similar as for estimating the weather for several days ahead.
A prerequisite for generating a forecast of high quality is to capture the initial weather conditions as good as possible. This is done using observations and they are introduced into the forecast model through different techniques, where the model creates its own analysis as the initial step. But there still remain problems with the first hours of the forecast, since the model dynamics are not in balance initially, and therefore there is a ”spin-up” until these are being stabilized.
- There is still much work needed on how to improve the first hours of the forecast, especially since the forecast models nowadays operates at higher resolutions (that is resolving the weather at smaller scales). Here, the analysis part is essential and needs further developments, says Erik Gregow.
Link to thesis: New methods using in-situ and remote-sensing observations for improved meteorological analysis: https://helda.helsinki.fi/handle/10138/229598
For more information:
Erik Gregow, +358 50 320 7859, erik.gregow@fmi.fi
With kind regards.
Minna Meriläinen-Tenhu, @MinnaMeriTenhu
Yhteyshenkilöt
Minna Meriläinen-TenhuPress Officer+358 50 415 0316minna.merilainen@helsinki.fi
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
P.O. Box 53
00014 University of Helsinki, Finland
http://www.helsinki.fi/university
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta University of Helsinki
Stunning video and photo material from Antarctica available for online sharing21.10.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Researchers going on a six-week long diving expedition under the Antarctic sea ice, invite media to follow and share the experience with their audiences.
The Internet of empathy receives the Helsinki Challenge prize of €250,00013.11.2015 21:49 | Tiedote
The €375,000 prize for the science-based idea competition Helsinki Challenge was divided between two teams.
New technology destroys cancerous tumours9.11.2015 13:55 | Tiedote
University of Helsinki will present 15 of the most promising research-based innovations and two new spin-out companies at the Slush event in Helsinki.
The Helsinki Challenge Science based Competition - finalists are here!1.10.2015 16:03 | Tiedote
University of Helsinki launched an international science-based competition, the Helsinki Challenge, to celebrate its 375th anniversary.
The University of Helsinki breaks into the top 100 in the Times Higher Education ranking1.10.2015 00:01 | Tiedote
The University of Helsinki reached the 76th position in the recently published Times Higher Education World University Ranking.Last year, the University ranked 103rd, so this year’s result is an improvement of 27 positions.
Helsinki Challenge science competition teams on stage 3.9.24.8.2015 13:29 | Kutsu
How can science help us in solving global challenges? The teams of the science-based idea competition Challenge has been doing his for nearly a year. The teams have come up with hands -on solutions. Join us in watching all of the 20 Helsinki Challenge competition semifinalist teams take the floor for the very last time at the Great Hall of the University on September 3rd 2015.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme