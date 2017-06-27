New Olympus Ultra-Portable EPOCH® 6LT Flaw Detector Provides Comprehensive Flaw Detection Capabilities for Rope Access and High Portability Inspections

27.6.2017 15:30 | Business Wire

Optimized for single-handed operation, the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector combines a leading-edge ergonomic design with powerful ultrasonic functionality in an instrument built specifically for rope access and high portability applications.

The design of the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector, from form factor to the user interface, is optimized for user comfort, making it easy to use with one hand, so rope access inspection technicians and users that require high portability can do their work comfortably and efficiently.

The EPOCH 6LT flaw detector’s workflow is simple and straightforward so technicians can spend more time on their inspection and less time adjusting the instrument. Despite the instrument’s small size, it has the features and functions to meet the requirements of nearly any conventional ultrasonic inspection application, including all the core functionality of the popular EPOCH 650 flaw detector and EN12668-1:2010 compliance.

For rope access technicians, the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector offers features to help keep them safe during challenging inspections. For added efficiency, users can control the inspection parameters with one hand without interrupting flaw scanning. With the rope access accessory kit, technicians can secure the instrument to their leg or harness, leaving both hands free to maintain balance or adjust the probe. Depending on how the instrument is attached, the display rotates so users can properly view the A-scan and readings.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation operates in industrial, medical, and consumer markets, specializing in optics, electronics, and precision engineering. Olympus is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative test and measurement solutions that are used in industrial and research applications ranging from aerospace, power generation, petrochemical, civil infrastructure, and automotive to consumer products.

For more information about the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector and Olympus’ full line of nondestructive testing products contact a sales representative or visit www.olympus-ims.com.

EPOCH is a registered trademark of Olympus Corporation.

