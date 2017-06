New Skangas Board member appointed

26.6.2017 11:39 | Skangas Oy

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Skangas appointed Jarmo Honkamaa on Thursday June 22, 2017 as a new member to the Skangas Board.

Jarmo Honkamaa is CEO of the consulting company Tixicon. Jarmo Honkamaa has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has earlier worked in senior positions in Fortum’s oil and gas businesses, and as Deputy CEO and Executive Vice President, Renewable Fuels at Neste Oil.

LNG company Skangas is a leading supplier in the Nordic LNG markets. The company provides customers with LNG for shipping, industrial and heavy-duty land transport needs. Skangas is a subsidiary of the Gasum Ltd (70%) and partly owned by the Norwegian energy company Lyse (30%).

For more information please contact:

Johanna Lamminen, Chairman of the Board, Skangas

Phone: +358 20 44 78 661 (Henna Walker, Executive Assistant)

Olga Väisänen, Vice President, Communications, Gasum

Phone: +358 40 55 40 578, firstname.lastname(a)gasum.com