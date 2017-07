New Skangas Board member appointed

12.7.2017 10:19 | Skangas Oy

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Skangas appointed Hans von Uthmann on Wednesday July 5, 2017 as a new member to the Skangas Board.

Hans von Uthmann is a board professional, who has a strong international background from energy sector, oil and gas. He has previously worked as a Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Nordic in Vattenvall AB. Before that he worked as a Managing Director of Duni AB and Managing Director in AB Svenska Shell and earlier at the Board of Fortum.



LNG company Skangas is a leading supplier in the Nordic LNG markets. The company provides customers with LNG for shipping, industrial and heavy-duty land transport needs. Skangas is a subsidiary of the Gasum Ltd (70%) and partly owned by the Norwegian energy company Lyse (30%).



More information please contact:

Johanna Lamminen, Chairman of the Board, Skangas

Phone: +358 20 44 78 661 (Henna Walker, Executive Assistant)



Olga Väisänen, Vice President, Communications, Gasum

Phone: +358 40 55 40 578, forname.lastname@gasum.com