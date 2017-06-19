New Study Compares Performance of Masimo Next Generation SedLine® Patient State Index (PSi) to Original PSi During Anesthesia

19.6.2017 15:03 | Business Wire

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract presented at Euroanaesthesia 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland. In the study, researchers at University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands, compared original and Next Generation versions of Masimo Patient State Index (PSi, a processed EEG parameter related to the effect of anesthetic agents) during Masimo SedLine® brain function monitoring of patients under propofol and sevoflurane anesthesia.1

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005407/en/

Masimo RD SedLine® Adult EEG Sensor (Photo: Business Wire)

SedLine brain function monitoring features four simultaneous EEG leads to enable continuous assessment of both sides of the brain, four EEG waveforms, a Density Spectral Array (DSA, an easy-to-interpret, high-resolution display of bi-hemispheric activity and EEG power), and PSi. Next Generation SedLine enhances PSi to make it less susceptible to electromyographic (EMG) interference and to improve its performance in low-power EEG cases.

In the study, Dr. Kuizenga and colleagues sought to compare the original and Next Generation PSi algorithms, referred to as PSi-1 and PSi-2, respectively, as they correlated with propofol and sevoflurane drug concentrations and with the Modified Observers Assessment of Alertness and Sedation (MOAAS) scale. They also sought to assess the influence of 2 and 4 ng/mL effect-site concentrations of remifentanil on the performance of the two algorithms.

The researchers enrolled 36 healthy volunteers, stratified by age, and assigned them randomly to a sequence of four sessions of anesthesia. In one session, propofol was administered in a series of graded steps; in the second, sevoflurane was similarly administered; in the third and fourth, the two concentrations of remifentanil were also administered. During each step of each session, after a twelve-minute delay for equilibration, MOAAS was tested and a blood sample was taken to measure drug concentrations. EEG was collected using Masimo Root® with SedLine®, from which time-synchronized PSi-1 and PSi-2 values were later extracted. The researchers then plotted MOAAS, drug concentration, PSi-1, and PSi-2 values over time.

The researchers found that when charted against drug concentrations, PSi-2 showed “reduced population variability and improved baseline stability” compared to PSi-1. When charted against MOAAS, PSi-2 had “lower interindividual variability” than PSi-1. They also noted that “Both PSis distinguish MOAAS 5, 4, and 3 better during propofol anesthesia compared to sevoflurane. This difference disappears when adding remifentanil.”

The investigators concluded that “PSi-2 [Next Generation SedLine PSi] has enhanced signal stability and a better description of the dose-response relationship. PSi-2 has therefore improved capacity as a pharmacodynamic monitor of anesthesia compared to PSi-1.”

Next Generation SedLine has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

@MasimoInnovates | #Masimo

Reference

Kuizenga M.H., Colin P.J., Vereecke H.E.M., Struys M.M.R.F. Comparison between two versions of the Patient State Index during propofol and sevoflurane anesthesia, with or without remifentanil. Proceedings from Euroanaesthesia 2017, Geneva, Switzerland. Abstract #01AP07-4.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 16 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2016-17 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), and more recently, Pleth Variability Index (PVi®) and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (PI). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 ® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO 2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92. de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;338. Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-And-After Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010; 112(2):282-287. Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012. McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302. Estimate: Masimo data on file. http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo SedLine®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo SedLine, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005407/en/

Contact information

Masimo

Evan Lamb, 949-396-3376

elamb@masimo.com