news aktuell blog in English as well from now on

(Hamburg) news aktuell's communication blog has gone bilingual with immediate effect. Selected articles in German will from now on be available in English as well. The dpa subsidiary aims by means of this addition to meet the requirements of an increasingly international communications sector. The news aktuell blog reports on communications issues, including PR, marketing, journalism and human resources (HR).

"Our target groups are becoming increasingly international. Many of the topics that the communications sector here in Germany is concerned with are also of interest to our colleagues abroad. And conversely, there are many international firms establishing themselves in the German market that are interested in German communications issues," news aktuell chief executive Edith Stier-Thompson says. "That's why we aim to make our content on the sector available across national linguistic borders to drive forward the international focus of our corporate strategy."

Following the visual and content-related relaunch in April 2019, news aktuell has now expanded the blog with an English version. The blog deals with a wide range of issues in the fields of communication, PR, media relations, marketing, journalism, the media and human resources. The articles focus on the issues that currently concern the sector – whether as best practice contributions, as interviews or as guest postings from experts.