NHG acquires health and social care digitalisation specialist Salivirta & Partners

“NHG’s aim is to accelerate its growth in the Nordics. Health and social care digitalisation is a strategic focus areafor us. Onboarding Salivirta’s experienced and respected professionals to NHG further strengthens our position as a strategic consultancy partner for our clients. Digitalisation-related competences will be in great demand in the future and, thus, joining our forces enables us to serve our clients even better. This is particularly important in Finland where we are currently undergoing a social and healthcare reform. I’m excited to welcome Salivirta’s top experts to NHG’s team”, NHG’s Group CEO Vesa Kämäräinen commented.

Salivirta & Partners has deep expertise in service design, information management, enterprise architecture and information system design. Being an independent and trusted advisor, Salivirta has also led numerous public procurements. Salivirta is a trusted advisor for national authorities, public healthcare and welfare providers as well as private health and social care providers.

Salivirta & Partners' turnover in fiscal 2021 exceeds 3 MEUR. It employs 25 experienced professionals and operates in six locations in Finland. Salivirta’s stockholders will continue to work for the company and, as a part of the transaction, will become shareholders in NHG. The parties have agreed not to publish further details of the transaction. From this day on, Salivirta & Partners will operate under Nordic Healthcare Group’s brand. The intent is to consolidate the company into NHG during next year. This transaction radically expands NHG’s office network in Finland: from now on, NHG has offices in Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Oulu, Kuopio, Jyväskylä, Kouvola and Riihimäki. NHG has offices also in Copenhagen and Stockholm.

”At Salivirta & Partners, we have a track record of 15 years of success. As Finnish health and social care reform is now finally proceeding to implementation, there is more demand for our services than ever before. In our recent strategy update, the plan was to move on as an independent company, but in the end, NHG convinced us that joining forces is the right thing to do. After all, we have acknowledged NHG as an undisputed leader in its business –– and this is also how we see ourselves. Now, by joining two industry leaders, the result will, without a doubt, be excellent”, Salivirta’s CEO Jouko Kuisma commented.