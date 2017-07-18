NIKE, Inc. Announces Monique Matheson as New EVP, Global Human Resources
18.7.2017 23:45 | Business Wire
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) today announced Monique Matheson will become Nike’s EVP, Global Human Resources. Matheson will succeed David Ayre, who will retire from Nike after more than ten years leading the company’s Human Resources function.
Matheson, a 19-year veteran of Nike, most recently served as VP, Chief Talent and Diversity Officer, overseeing all aspects of Talent Management, and Diversity and Inclusion. She has held roles of increasing seniority including VP and Senior Business Partner, leading Human Resources for the North America geography, Global Product Creation (Footwear, Apparel and Equipment), Global Finance and NIKE, Inc. Affiliates.
Prior to joining Nike, Matheson practiced employment law and holds a law degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, School of Law, and an undergraduate degree from the University of Washington. Matheson will report to Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc.
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com/ and follow @Nike.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718006401/en/
Contact information
NIKE, Inc.
Media Contact:
Kellie Leonard, 503-671-6171
or
Investor Contact:
Nitesh Sharan, 503-532-2828
