NIKE, Inc. Announces Monique Matheson as New EVP, Global Human Resources

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) today announced Monique Matheson will become Nike’s EVP, Global Human Resources. Matheson will succeed David Ayre, who will retire from Nike after more than ten years leading the company’s Human Resources function.

Matheson, a 19-year veteran of Nike, most recently served as VP, Chief Talent and Diversity Officer, overseeing all aspects of Talent Management, and Diversity and Inclusion. She has held roles of increasing seniority including VP and Senior Business Partner, leading Human Resources for the North America geography, Global Product Creation (Footwear, Apparel and Equipment), Global Finance and NIKE, Inc. Affiliates.

Prior to joining Nike, Matheson practiced employment law and holds a law degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, School of Law, and an undergraduate degree from the University of Washington. Matheson will report to Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc.

