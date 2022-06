Nimitysuutinen: alan konkarit luotsaamaan liikenteen sähköistämistä Enerqo Oy:ssä

Excellent turnover from the transport electrification company Enerqo 8.6.2022 12:01:56 EEST | Press release

The green transition introduces new names to the list of successful companies. Enerqo Oy, which specializes in the electrification of buses and heavy traffic, has increased its turnover to over three million euros in less than two years time, of which the operating result was in 2021 5.5%.