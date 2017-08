NOKKA’S FARMERS MARKET IS HERE AGAIN!

14.8.2017 12:42 | Royal Ravintolat Oy

Nokka’s traditional Farmer’s Market is organized again in Helsinki’s Katajanokka on the last Saturday of August. The market is open for all visitors and will bring a smile to every culinarists’ face. The market is open from 11am to 5pm.

When you are searching for the season’s best Finnish ingredients should you make your way to the lively Kanavaranta and head for Restaurant Nokka. “Pure Finnish ingredients deserve to be more noticed also in restaurants,” says restaurateur Ari Ruoho. The Farmers market is organized for the seventh time already, you have a chance to taste and buy local ingredients and drinks from almost twenty different small farm producers.

The Grill is ready in Nokka’s terrace, and if you are hungry, you can enjoy grilled pork and organic vegetables. You can also put out your thirst enjoying the waterfront view. There is organic refreshments, wines and beers available. At our café, you can buy Nokka’s own treats and products. Café also serves coffee, tea and small sweets from our own kitchen.

Since the beginning, Restaurant Nokka has been concentrating in three key things: locality, pure ingredients and state of being environmentally friendly. “For us it is important that we know the people behind the produce. That is why the annual event is really important for our staff and guests as for the producers,” tells restaurateur Terhi Vitikka.

At the Farmer’s Market you can find producers of reindeer, duck, Hereford-beef, organic vegetables, handmade sausages, honey, grains, rye crisp, organic lamb and Finn cattle, marmalade, liquorice, berry wines and juices, artisan chocolate and many more!

Producers are named here: Ahlberg, Anjan Luontoherkku, Arctic Superfoods, Bovik, Chjoko, Feri’s Sausages, Goodio, Herrakunnan Lammas, Laidun Hereford, Mustila Viini, Pienikylä, Sallan Villiporo, Stadin Tarhaajat ja Hunajafrendit ry, Svarfars, Viiniverla, Vääksyn Mylly, Wanhantuvan Ankkala, Åby Foods

Located in Kanavaranta 7 F, 00160 Helsinki.