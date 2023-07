Nopea 5G-verkko Mikkelin keskustaan – DNA:n ja Telian 5G-verkon rakennustyöt jatkuvat heinäkuussa

Data security threats are here to stay – Finns believe they will increase in the next few years, a survey by DNA shows 28.6.2023 10:25:00 EEST | Press release

Finns consider the data security of digital devices very important. Compared to the previous year, protection against data security threats is now thought to be even more necessary. Although threats are expected to increase over the next two years, the use of several individual data security services or interest in the services has declined since last year or in the longer term. This is revealed in the extensive Digital Life survey commissioned by DNA every year.