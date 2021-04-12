Nordic baroque orchestras head for a collaboration project with high aims
Nordic Baroque Scene (NBS) is a new collaboration platform for four Nordic baroque orchestras from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Barokkanerne, Concerto Copenhagen (CoCo), Drottningholm Baroque Ensemble (DBE) and Finnish Baroque Orchestra (FiBO) have come together to strengthen the Nordic baroque scene with aims to develop a new and long-lasting collaboration on several areas, such as networking, financing, audience development, working possibilities and resources. The main projects are coordinated by the Finnish production company Teatro Productions.
Strengthening the operations for Nordic baroque orchestras
The idea of the NBS project came to light in 2019 after a successful collaboration between several of the Nordic baroque orchestras led by FiBO, where hundreds of children joined the professional musicians for Viking Baroque. The ensembles enjoyed the opportunity to work together and later met to explore the possibilities which a formalized collaboration could entail. The prospect of developing the field of early music, the need of expanding funding possibilities and the synergy potential in exchanging ideas, experience and expertise led to the foundation of a collaborative platform.
“The early music ensembles’ contribution to innovation and development of the classical scene has been substantial”, says Laura Kajander, who is the chair of the project as well as FiBO’s General Manager.
The ensembles have joint, equal ownership of the NBS, and the project uses an organizational model where none of the orchestras themselves act as the main coordinator or producer. To undertake the production work, the orchestras have chosen a Finnish production company, Teatro Productions. With extensive experience from successful opera and multi-art productions, the company has a staff with professional skills that benefit the project, a strong partner network and a desire to provide an operating environment for non-profit projects.
Project funding from The Nordic Culture Fund
The launching of the Nordic Baroque Scene is possible through project funding from The Nordic Culture Fund, which works to support the innovative and dynamic artistic and cultural life in the Nordic Region. In the grant award letter, The Nordic Culture Fund describes the NBS as “...a professionally driven project with high Nordic relevance which has good potential to reach its goals. Especially plans for collaboration and networking are well-grounded and processes are described clearly. The partners in the project represent several Nordic countries and they are top class professionals.”
The NBS ensembles have already been exchanging concert productions and doing joint chamber music projects.
Through NBS collaboration the ensembles are looking to create top quality projects also through cooperating with other institutions within the classical music field. Future projects of the NBS will include an international baroque singing competition as well as joint opera productions for touring the Nordic countries and Europe. More info about the NBS and the ensembles can be read from the website www.nordicbaroque.com which opens on 12 April.
Press inquiries:
Kaisa Näreranta
Teatro Productions Ltd
+358 50 584 487 / kaisa@teatro.fi
Project website: www.nordicbaroque.com
Links to social media:
https://www.facebook.com/nordicbaroque
https://www.instagram.com/nordicbaroque
https://twitter.com/nordicbaroque
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Kaisa Närerantatoimitusjohtaja, CEOTeatro Productions OyPuh:+358505844876kaisa@teatro.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
HELSINKI
kaisa@teatro.fihttps://teatro.fi/
Teatro Production Oy is a production company founded in 2014, focusing especially on classical music events, projects and performances. The company also does media productions both as its own ventures and in cooperation with 3rd parties. In 2018, Teatro Productions launched an internationalization project aimed at promoting the export of Finnish opera expertise, as well as increasing the international mobility and networking of opera productions and artists. The project is called International Opera Company Finland (IOCF). The project has developed significant foreign networks and started exporting and leasing productions abroad and from abroad to Finland.
In the spring of 2020, Teatro Productions set up a website that allows streaming and ticket sales of classical music concerts, LiveStage.fi, to serve especially free-field operators to make it easier to distribute streaming and recordings of performances with an easy option of ticket sales.
The CEO of Teatro Productions is Kaisa Näreranta. In the NBS project, she works as a the Executive Producer.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Teatro Productions Oy
Pohjoismaisten barokkiorkestereiden yhteishanke käynnistyy korkein tavoittein12.4.2021 13:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Nordic Baroque Scene (NBS) on neljän pohjoismaisen barokkiorkesterin käynnistämä yhteishanke, johon osallistuvat Barokkanerna Norjasta, Concerto Copenhagen (CoCo) Tanskasta, Drottningholms Barockensemble (DBE) Ruotsista sekä Suomalainen Barokkiorkesteri (FiBO) Suomesta. Hankkeen tavoitteena on kehittää Pohjoismaista barokkimusiikkikenttää pitkällä tähtäimellä mm. verkostoitumisen, rahoituspohjan, yleisötyön, työllistymismahdollisuuksien ja resurssien saralla. Hankkeen projektien pääkoordinaattorina toimii suomalainen tuotantoyhtiö Teatro Productions.
A documentary film about the 75 year old composer Kari Tikka will be finalized with crowdfunding25.3.2021 08:00:00 EET | Press release
The film “Taivas ja Helvetti'' (Heaven and Hell”), directed by Riitta Rask and scheduled for release in 2021, is a biography documentary following the completion process of the opera “Love Is Strong As Death” by the legendary composer and conductor Kari Tikka. It is also a story of coping with a cancer diagnosis, and a review of Tikka’s 55-year long career as an artist. Now the film is being finalized with crowdfunding, and it’s produced by Teatro Productions.
Henkilödokumentti 75-vuotta täyttävästä oopperasäveltäjä Kari Tikasta viimeistellään joukkorahoituksella25.3.2021 08:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Vuonna 2021 julkaistava Riitta Raskin ohjaama dokumenttielokuva TAIVAS JA HELVETTI käsittelee legendaarisen kapellimestari ja säveltäjä Kari Tikan 55-vuotisen taiteilijauran vaiheita, sekä seuraa hänen viimeisimmän oopperansa ”Rakkaus on väkevä kuin kuolema” valmistumista koronakriisin ja syöpähoitojen keskellä. Nyt elokuva viimeistellään joukkorahoituksen voimalla. Dokumentin tuottaa Teatro Productions.
Uusi suomalainen ooppera saa kantaesityksensä Helsingin Aleksanterin teatterissa torstaina 8.10.2020 klo 19.00. Kari Tikan Rakkaus on väkevä kuin kuolema nousee lavalle liki 200 hengen suurtuotantona.6.10.2020 10:14:01 EEST | Tiedote
Koronatilanteen vuoksi huhtikuulta lokakuulle siirtynyt Kari Tikan ooppera Rakkaus on väkevä kuin kuolema -ooppera saa vihdoin ensi-iltansa Aleksanterin teatterissa torstaina 8.10.2020 klo 19.00. Muut esitykset ovat samalla viikolla, pe 9.10., la 10.10. ja su 11.10. Ammattituotanto on toteutettu tiiviissä yhteistyössä Ammattioppilaitos Omnian kanssa. Oopperan tuottaa Teatro Productions, joka toteuttaa myös esityksen livestriimauksen.
Kesäkonserttisarja Musiikkitalosta käynnistää klassisen musiikin striimituotannot uudella LiveStage-alustalla. Helsingin juhlaviikkojen peruuntuminen vaikuttaa elokuun tuotantojen toteutumiseen.22.5.2020 12:32:54 EEST | Tiedote
Klassisen musiikin konserttikysyntään vastataan nyt striimattujen kesäkonserttien sarjalla. Musiikkitalosta ilman yleisöä toteutettavat konsertit striimataan suorina lähetyksinä uudelle, erityisesti klassisen musiikin tuotantoihin keskittyvälle LiveStage.fi-sivustolle. Konsertit tuottaa Teatro Productions ja niissä kuullaan nuoria huippulaulajia. Helsingin juhlaviikkojen peruuntuminen siirtää ainakin Kaija Saariahon La Passion de Simone -oratorion esitykset vuodelle 2021. Waltteri Torikan ja Jorma Uotisen BACH -konsertti mahdollisesti striimataan.
Kaija Saariahon ja La Chambre aux échos’n pääsiäiseltä peruuntunut La Passion de Simone nähdään Musiikkitalossa elokuun lopussa3.4.2020 13:22:47 EEST | Tiedote
Mediatiedote 3.4.2020. Kaija Saariahon ja pariisilaislähtöisen musiikkiteatteriryhmän La Chambre aux échos’n näyttämöllinen oratorio La Passion de Simone siirtyy koronapandemian vuoksi pääsiäiseltä osaksi ensi kesän Helsingin juhlaviikkojen ohjelmistoa. La Passion de Simonen esitykset nähdään Helsingin Musiikkitalossa 30.-31. elokuuta. Lipunmyynti uusiin esityksiin on käynnissä ja huhtikuun esityksiin ostetut liput käyvät uusille päivämäärillä sellaisenaan (su 12.4. -> su 30.8. ja ma 13.4. -> ma 31.8.). Jos uusi ajankohta ei sovi, Ticketmaster palauttaa lipun hinnan lipun ostajalle.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme