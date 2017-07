Nosto nosti 15 miljoonan jättirahoituksen ja julkisti yhteistyön Facebookin kanssa

numares AG Achieves Key Milestone: Identifies Candidate Metabolomic Network for Bladder Cancer Diagnostics 13.7.2017 12:00 | Tiedote

numares AG obtained promising results from a retrospective study that provides initial evidence that evaluation of metabolomic biomarker networks can be used as a non-invasive diagnostic for bladder cancer. Based on these results, the company enrolled patients in a prospective study to confirm and further refine the metabolomic network. The test is intended to be launched as a CE-marked in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) in Europe in the second half of 2018. Bladder cancer can be challenging to diagnose. Available urine-based tests are often not reliable if there are traces of blood in the urine sample (called microhematuria), which is also associated with bladder cancer. However, even persistent microhematuria is a poor prognostic indicator, because only two to five percent of patients with microhematuria are diagnosed with bladder cancer. As a result, the majority of patients presenting wi