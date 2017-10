Nu kan betalningar och bokningar göras i ett nytt bokningssystem som gör hästföretagarens processer elektroniska - Maksuturva Group Oy och Hopoti Software Oy inledde samarbete

New booking system takes payments and processes of riding stables online - Maksuturva Group Oy and Hopoti Software Oy start a collaboration 23.10.2017 13:19 | Tiedote

Two innovative companies start a co-operation – Maksuturva Group Oy offers a tailored payment solution to a new booking system and social platform for horseback riding developed by Hopoti Software Oy that brings together riders and horse stables.