Nuorisovaltuustovaalit järjestetään jo toista kertaa yhteistyössä pääkaupunkiseudulla – äänioikeutettuja nuoria yhteensä 66 000

Ääreen – interactive dolphin pods and animations at Oodi 13.9.2021 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Ääreen is an art project that involves screening interactive, documentary animations throughout October and showcasing new Finnish and international animation art. The project features exhibitions, screenings, discussions and interviews, bringing together experts in different fields in an open-minded manner and creating multi-artistic experiences for a broad audience to take in.