Nuorten auttamisoperaatio koulujen päättymispäivänä Helsingin keskustassa

HAM’s arched halls to be taken over by Katharina Grosse’s all-encompassing paintings 28.5.2021 15:07:25 EEST | Press release

HAM Helsinki Art Museum will re-open to the public in a limited capacity on Tuesday 8 June 2021. The re-opening will coincide with the opening of German artist Katharina Grosse’s exhibition Chill Seeping from the Walls Gets Between Us at Tennispalatsi. Grosse is internationally renowned for her large spatial paintings that she spray-paints over objects, architecture and landscape. In her first private exhibition in Finland, she will be taking over both of the arched halls on the upper floor of HAM. On display will be two new pieces for which the artist will transform the exhibition spaces into massive, all-encompassing spatial works of art. Grosse will be painting one of the two pieces on-site, using the bright and vibrant colours characteristic of her art.