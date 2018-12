Ny synlighet för de bästa besöksmålen i Esbo – Esbo stad publicerar en besöksapp på Slush den 4–5 december

Espoo’s top attractions highlighted in a new way – City of Espoo to launch a travel app at Slush on 4–5 December 3.12.2018 14:33 | Tiedote

The new travel app, Tripsteri App Espoo, will enable visitors to familiarise themselves with Espoo’s top attractions regardless of time and place. The City of Espoo will launch the mobile app at Slush, where the city will appear at the stand of Arilyn, a company producing AR (augmented reality) solutions. Developed and maintained by Tripsteri App Oy, Tripsteri App Espoo will showcase Espoo alongside cities like Tokyo, Stockholm, Helsinki and Singapore.