Nyt kaivataan tehokasta ja turvallista latausta – palkittu Anker DNA:n lataustuotteiden pääbrändiksi

DNA's 5G network already covers almost a third of the Finnish population – this is how the network will expand in 2021 7.12.2020 09:45:00 EET | Press release

The coverage area of DNA’s 5G network already reaches more than 1.6 million people, which is more than 30% of the Finnish population. The network is constantly being expanded and dozens of base stations are opened every week across Finland. In early 2021, construction of the network will be focused particularly on the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the Lahti region, but a large number of new cities and towns will also be added to the network in the near future. Construction will also be focused on different parts of Finland based on current mobile data traffic.