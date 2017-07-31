Oberthur Fiduciaire Acquires from Arjowiggins Security Its Banknote Paper Production Plant Known as VHP
31.7.2017 13:21 | Business Wire
Oberthur Fiduciaire is pleased to announce that today it acquired from Arjowiggins Security its banknote paper production plant known as VHP, as well as all its banknote related Intellectual Property.
Located in Apeldoorn, Holland, the VHP Security Paper plant is equipped to manufacture paper for the Euro; has an annual production capacity of around 6,500 tonnes and employs about 130 people.
The company will be renamed VHP Security Paper, a brand which has such a strong history in our industry.
“VHP Security Paper has been producing and supplying state-of-the-art banknote paper throughout the world for more than 200 years. It was the right choice and the perfect match for both Oberthur and VHP. We are very excited by this new acquisition which will furthermore consolidate Oberthur Fiduciaire’s position as one of the largest and fastest growing banknote printers in the world” said Thomas Savare, CEO of Oberthur Fiduciaire.
About Oberthur Fiduciaire
A trusted partner and global security expert serving its clients since 1842, Oberthur Fiduciaire is one of leading private security printers in the world, now serving 70 countries. Oberthur Fiduciaire is a specialist in the design and production of banknotes, associated security features and secure documents. Oberthur Fiduciaire’s know-how and expertise, integrity and trust, have long been recognized by central banks and governments across the world. The company is headquartered in Paris, with manufacturing sites in France and in Bulgaria.
For more information: www.oberthur-fiduciaire.com
Siège social (Headquarters) : 7, avenue de Messine - CS 30003 - 75384
Paris Cedex 08 - France
SAS au Capital de 497 000 000 € - RCS Paris 519 029 565 - Tél. : +33(0)1 42 99 77 00 - Fax : +33(0)1 42 99 77 90
www.oberthur-fiduciaire.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005463/en/
Contact information
Press
Oberthur Fiduciaire:
Charlotte LAFONT, Telephone: +33 1 42 99 77 25
Email: c.lafont@fcof.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Biogen Appoints Anabella Villalobos Senior Vice President, Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences31.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced the appointment of Anabella Villalobos, Ph.D., as senior vice president, Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences (BTMS). Dr. Villalobos will lead Biogen’s BTMS organization in the delivery of high-quality, differentiated molecules to the clinic. She will report to Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, Head of Research and Development. “We are excited to have Anabella Villalobos join us at Biogen,” said Dr. Ehlers. “Anabella is a world-class drug hunter, a proven leader in medicinal sciences, and a champion of scientific innovation. Her experience in neuroscience and passion for drug discovery will help us create and advance the next generation of breakthrough medicines.” Dr. Villalobos joins Biogen from Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development where she most recently served as Vice President and Head of Medicinal
Kite Files the Industry’s First CAR-T Marketing Authorization Application in Europe for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel31.7.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Kite Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:KITE), a leading cell therapy company, today announced that it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for axicabtagene ciloleucel as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL), and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. This application represents the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy submitted to the EMA. Axicabtagene ciloleucel is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 29, 2017. The MAA for axicabtagene ciloleucel is supported by data from the ZUMA-1 trial, which met the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR), with
Study Compares Performance of Masimo Acoustic Respiration Rate (RRa®) and Nellcor Plethysmographic Respiration Rate in Volunteers31.7.2017 15:03 | Tiedote
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that researchers at the Tokyo Women’s Medical University, Department of Anesthesiology, in Japan have published a study investigating the measurement of respiration rate in volunteers. Masimo acoustic respiration rate (Masimo), using the Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter®, was studied alongside Nellcor plethysmographic respiration rate (Nellcor), using the Nellcor PM1000N.1 This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005381/en/ Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter® with RAS-125c Respiratory Acoustic Sensor (Photo: Business Wire) Dr. Kitsiripant and colleagues enrolled 50 healthy adult volunteers in the study. Respiration rate, pulse rate, and oxygen saturation (SpO2) values were measured using the two technologies: Nellcor respiration rate,
MAXON Announces Cinema 4D Release 1931.7.2017 15:03 | Tiedote
Ahead of the SIGGRAPH 2017 conference, MAXON today announced Cinema 4D Release 19 (R19). This next generation of MAXON’s professional 3D application delivers both great tools and enhancements artists can put to use immediately and provides a peek into the foundations for the future. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005012/en/ Powerful developments have been made to viewport performance, a new Sound Effector and additional features for Voronoi Fracturing have been added to the MoGraph toolset, a new Spherical Camera introduced, the integration of AMD’s ProRender technology and more. Designed to serve individual artists as well as large studio environments, Release 19 offers a fast, easy, stable and streamlined workflow to meet today’s challenges in the content creation markets: especially gen
APR Applied Pharma Research Introduces SwitzAge®: The First 100% Swiss Made Nutraceutical Product Line, Developed to Empower Adult Vitality31.7.2017 13:57 | Tiedote
APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. (“APR”), the Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products, is proud to announce the reinforcement of its consumer products portfolio with SwitzAge®, an innovative range of nutraceuticals, 100% Swiss made, specifically created to meet adult people well-being needs. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005481/en/ SwitzAge®, the first 100% Swiss made Nutraceutical product line by APR (Photo: APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.) Life expectancy has been globally growing in the last decades thanks to the overall improvement of life quality standards and the so-called Generation X is having a transformative impact on society. By 2050, the number of over 50s worldwide is projected to double to nearly 3.2 billion peop
Versum Materials and NuMat Technologies to Commercialize Next-Generation Adsorbent Technology for Delivery of Dopant Gases31.7.2017 13:30 | Tiedote
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading global materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, and NuMat Technologies, a pioneer in the design and integration of atomically-engineered materials into gas delivery, separation and purification systems, today announced a global, commercial agreement to offer a new line of products for the safe storage and delivery of dopant gases such as arsine, phosphine and boron trifluoride. The new product line is called ION-X ® and is based on revolutionary Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), which can selectively adsorb, store and safely deliver ultrahigh purity gases at sub-atmospheric pressures. ION-X® offers performance advantages over traditional carbon-based adsorbent technology used in the ion implant processes for the manufacture of semiconductor devices. Jim Minicucci, general manager for Versum's Process Materials, Asia
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme