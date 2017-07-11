Octapharma Symposium At ISTH Berlin Supports Progress in Lifelong Treatment of High-Risk Patients With Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) and haemophilia A
11.7.2017 10:41 | Business Wire
Octapharma is pleased to announce the success of yesterday’s symposium at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) congress held in Berlin, Germany. As platinum sponsors of the congress, Octapharma is reflecting its dedication to bleeding disorder research with two diverse scientific symposia in von Willebrand disease (VWD) and haemophilia A (HA). Following on from a successful symposium on Nuwiq® (the company’s most recent addition to their expanding haematology portfolio), the latest developments with wilate®, a high purity, double virus-inactivated VWF/FVIII concentrate containing both factors in a physiological 1:1 ratio, were discussed on Monday 10th July in a symposium entitled, “wilate ® for a Lifetime of Care, Bleeding Management across High-Risk Patient Populations”. The symposium, chaired by Professor Ute Scholz (Centre of Coagulation disorders, Leipzig, Germany) addressed the life-long treatment of high-risk patients, including those with FVIII or VWF inhibitors, women with VWD during pregnancy and childbirth, and ageing VWD patients.
The session began with Stacy Croteau (Boston, USA) discussing her unique experience with the treatment of two boys with neutralising alloantibodies against VWF in a talk entitled “Immune tolerance induction for neutralising VWF alloantibodies”. Both boys underwent immune tolerance induction (ITI) treatment with wilate ® and additional immunosuppression in an adapted ITI protocol. Sharing this experience is extremely valuable for the VWD community because, although very rare in VWD, the occurrence of inhibitors is one of the greatest challenges to the management of bleeding disorders, with no established treatment for eradication of inhibitors in VWD patients.
Jill Johnsen (Seattle, USA) followed with a presentation entitled “Challenges in pregnancy and delivery in VWD – Need for a new post-partum bleeding study”, which highlighted the demand to increase our understanding of VWD in women during pregnancy and childbirth. VWF is markedly elevated during normal pregnancy and current guidelines for management of the disease during labour and delivery remain very variable internationally and are not always sufficient. Dr Johnsen gave an overview of published data in this field and proposed a new study investigating the risks of post-partum bleeding in women with VWD, highlighting the need to find ways to improve outcomes for such patients.
John Pasi (London, UK) discussed the rising number of elderly patients with VWD, and the associated challenges in his presentation, “Ageing VWD patients – shifting focus to an emerging population”. Elderly VWD patients often have the additional complications of co-morbidities and other medication. Professor Pasi discussed the potential benefits using wilate® from his own experience with treating such patients: the physiological FVIII/VWF ratio simplifies dosing and monitoring and can reduce the physician’s anxiety regarding thrombosis risk, which is a greater concern in the elderly.
Finally, Robert Klaassen (Ottawa, Canada) presented the Canadian experience with wilate® in patients with HA. His presentation, “wilate ® in haemophilia A – clinical experience in PUPs and ITI” included data demonstrating the efficacy and safety of wilate® in ITI for patients with HA and inhibitors: inhibitor levels in 10 of 12 of the patients receiving ITI with wilate® were reduced to undetectable levels. A new Canadian Study, PREVAIL, will further investigate the efficacy of wilate® in patients with HA and inhibitors. The Canadian experience with wilate® offers encouraging evidence for its use in ITI. Dr Klaassen further supported these potential benefits of wilate® with promising data from ITI in one of his patients.
The focus on patient cases from real-life practice in this symposium highlighted the issues for consideration when treating specific subgroups of VWD and haemophilia A patients; the data from studies using wilate® strengthened the evidence for the significant contribution of this naturally balanced VWF/FVIII complex concentrate in bleeding management.
Olaf Walter, Board Member at Octapharma, described the session as “impactful and well-received”, commenting that “Octapharma is very pleased with the outcome of the wilate ® ISTH symposium, once again we were able to demonstrate our dedication and commitment to patients in addressing unmet needs and advancing the effective treatment of bleeding disorders”.
About von Willebrand Disease
VWD is the most common of the inherited bleeding disorders, with approximately 1% of the population having VWF levels below normal. VWD is classified as type 1 (generally mild), type 2 (variable) or type 3 (severe). The symptoms of VWD are usually those of platelet dysfunction and include nose bleeds, skin bruises and haematomas, prolonged bleeds from trivial wounds, oral cavity bleeding, and excessive menstrual bleeding. Gastrointestinal bleeds are relatively rare, but may be very serious when they occur. Severe deficiency of VWF, or a specific defect in the interaction of VWF with FVIII, causes a secondary moderate deficiency of FVIII. These patients may have symptoms that are more characteristic of haemophilia, such as bleeds into joints or soft tissues including muscle and brain.
About Haemophilia A
Haemophilia A is an X-linked hereditary disorder caused by FVIII deficiency which, if left untreated, leads to haemorrhages in muscles and joints and consequently to arthropathy and severe morbidity. FVIII replacement prophylactic treatment reduces the number of bleeding episodes and the risk of permanent joint damage. This disorder affects one in every 5,000 to 10,000 men worldwide. Globally, 75% of haemophilia cases are left undiagnosed or untreated. The development of neutralizing FVIII antibodies (FVIII inhibitors) against infused FVIII represents the most serious treatment complication. The cumulative risk of FVIII inhibitor development is reported to be currently up to 39%.
About wilate ®
wilate® is a high-purity, plasma-derived human von Willebrand factor/coagulation factor VIII complex concentrate in a naturally balanced 1:1 activity ratio. wilate® is exclusively derived from human plasma collected in U.S. FDA-approved plasma donation centres. The production of wilate® includes two independent state-of-the-art virus inactivation steps: Solvent/Detergent (S/D) treatment irreversibly inactivates lipid-enveloped viruses by destroying their lipid coat, while PermaHeat treatment inactivates both enveloped and non-enveloped viruses. The addition of albumin for stabilisation is not necessary with wilate®. The excellent clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of wilate® both in the treatment and prevention of bleeding, as well as in surgical prophylaxis, have been proven in prospective controlled trials and post-marketing studies. wilate® is approved in over 60 countries worldwide and in most countries is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of children and adults with von Willebrand disease and haemophilia A.
About Octapharma
Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. As a family-owned company, Octapharma believes in investing to make a difference in people’s lives and has been doing so since 1983; because it’s in our blood.
In 2016, the Group achieved €1.6 billion in revenue, an operating income of €383 million and invested €249 million to ensure future prosperity. Octapharma employs more than 7,100 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 113 countries with products across three therapeutic areas:
· Haematology (coagulation disorders)
· Immunotherapy (immune disorders)
· Critical care
Octapharma owns six state-of-the-art production facilities in Austria, France, Germany, Mexico and Sweden.
For more information visit www.octapharma.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005654/en/
Contact information
Octapharma AG
International Business Unit- Haematology
Olaf Walter
Olaf.Walter@octapharma.com
or
Larisa Belyanskaya
Larisa.Belyanskaya@octapharma.com
Tel: +41 55 4512121
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
QNB Group: Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 201711.7.2017 16:14 | Tiedote
QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, announced its results for the six months ended 30 June 2017, which is the highest in the history of QNB Group. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005906/en/ QNB Head office (Photo: Business Wire) For the first six months of 2017, Net Profit reached QAR6.7 billion (USD1.8 billion), up by 7% compared to last year, demonstrating QNB Group’s success in resilience and maintaining strong growth while controlling costs. Total assets reached QAR768 billion (USD211 billion), up by 11% from June 2016, the highest ever achieved by the Group. This was driven by a growth rate of 11% in loans and advances to reach QAR552 billion (USD152 billion). QNB Group was successful in attrac
Entrust Datacard Drives Trusted Business Outcomes and Secures the Internet of Things Through ioTrust™ Security Solution11.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced the introduction of the Entrust Datacard ioTrust security solution. The solution delivers a secure and trusted digital infrastructure that safeguards data between devices, sensors, and backend platforms connected within an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. By applying digital identities managed through definable policy — the ioTrust security solution allows companies to do business in new ways and create the trusted products and experiences that these environments demand. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005432/en/ Today, digital businesses are striving to create new business models that turn stand-alone products into highly interactive and connected services, but are faced
Arcserve Acquires Zetta, Enterprise-Cloud Disaster Recovery Provider11.7.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
Arcserve, LLC, whose breakthrough data protection and availability solutions deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity, today announced the acquisition of Zetta, a leader in cloud-first disaster recovery (DR) solutions and data centre IP. Zetta’s offerings provide organisations with direct-to-cloud disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS) to quickly and reliably protect, access and recover virtual and physical data without the need for extra hardware. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This transaction further increases Arcserve’s market share on the heels of the company’s recent email archiving technology acquisition. “The acquisition of Zetta advances our cloud solution with technology, data centres and expertise that places Arcserve at the forefront of the backup and recovery industry,” said Mike Crest, CEO of Arcserve. Jef
Siemens and AES Join Forces to Create Fluence, a New Global Energy Storage Technology Company11.7.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Siemens AG (“Siemens”) and The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES, “AES”) announced today their agreement to form a new global energy storage technology and services company under the name Fluence. The joint venture will bring together AES’ ten years of industry-defining experience deploying energy storage in seven countries with over a century of Siemens’ energy technology leadership and its global sales presence in more than 160 countries. Combining the proven AES Advancion and Siemens Siestorage energy storage platforms with expanded services, Fluence will offer customers a wider variety of options to meet the challenges of a rapidly transforming energy landscape. The company will empower customers around the world to better navigate the fragmented but rapidly growing energy storage sector and meet their pressing needs for scalable, flexible, and cost-competitive energy storage solutions.
Sumitomo SHI FW Wins Contract for Recycled Wood Fired CFB Boiler11.7.2017 11:44 | Tiedote
Sumitomo SHI FW announces today that it has been awarded a contract by Mälarenergie AB for design, supply and assembly of a circulating fluidized-bed (CFB) steam generator for Mälarenergie’s heat and power plant, in Västerås, Sweden. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005685/en/ Photo montage by Scheiwiller Svensson Arkitektkontor AB. The image shows the location of block 7, golden and black colored building beyond the power plant, seen from the south. Under the contract Sumitomo SHI FW will deliver the 152 MW thermal CFB unit with auxiliary equipment including assembly and commissioning. The new Block 7 will be built adjacent to the existing plant. Once ready for commercial operation in 2020, the older parts of the power plant will be phased out enabling Mälarenergie’s goal of coal an
Final Phase III Study Results Confirm Benefit of Praxbind® as Reversal Agent for Pradaxa® Patients in Emergency Situations11.7.2017 11:31 | Tiedote
Boehringer Ingelheim today announced final results from RE-VERSE AD™.1,2 The study shows that Praxbind® (idarucizumab) was able to immediately and completely reverse the anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa® (dabigatran etexilate) in patients in emergency situations. The effects were consistent both in patients requiring an urgent surgery or intervention, and in patients presenting with uncontrollable or life-threatening bleeding. The reversal of the anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa® allowed physicians to quickly initiate necessary emergency interventions.1,2 The findings were presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 26th Biennial Congress in Berlin, Germany and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.1,2 This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005676/en/
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme